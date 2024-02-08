English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

No Booze for 6 Days? Delhiites Brace for 'Dry Spell' as Govt Declares 'Dry Days' Till March 29

Residents & establishments in Delhi will have to brace for “dry spells" as the state govt has declared six ‘dry days’ for last quarter of this financial year.

Digital Desk
The six designated 'dry days' in Delhi are: Republic Day on January 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Maha Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25 and Good Friday on March 29
The six 'dry days' in Delhi are: Republic Day on Jan 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25 & Good Friday on March 29. | Image:File photo used for representation only
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Residents and establishments in Delhi will have to brace for “dry spells" as the Excise department of the Delhi government, in an official order on Thursday, declared six ‘dry days’ for the last quarter of the current financial year, prohibiting the sale of alcohol on specific occasions with the aim of observing reverence and solemnity on the days of “cultural and historical significance”.

The 6 designated ‘dry days’ in Delhi

  1. Republic Day on January 26
  2. Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24
  3. Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6
  4. Maha Shivaratri on March 8
  5. Holi on March 25
  6. Good Friday on March 29

During these days, the sale of alcohol in the national capital will be prohibited to respect and commemorate the events, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, urged the state government to also declare January 22 as a ‘dry day’, in light of the consecration ceremony which is scheduled to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham on the same day. 

Advertisement

However, no official decision has been made by the Kejriwal-led government in this regard.

The declaration of 'dry days' is a common practice to honour national and religious events, fostering an environment of respect and reflection as the guidelines issued during these designated periods facilitate a collective observance of the cultural and historical significance of the specified days.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement