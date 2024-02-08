Updated January 11th, 2024 at 22:16 IST
No Booze for 6 Days? Delhiites Brace for 'Dry Spell' as Govt Declares 'Dry Days' Till March 29
Residents & establishments in Delhi will have to brace for “dry spells" as the state govt has declared six ‘dry days’ for last quarter of this financial year.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
NEW DELHI: Residents and establishments in Delhi will have to brace for “dry spells" as the Excise department of the Delhi government, in an official order on Thursday, declared six ‘dry days’ for the last quarter of the current financial year, prohibiting the sale of alcohol on specific occasions with the aim of observing reverence and solemnity on the days of “cultural and historical significance”.
The 6 designated ‘dry days’ in Delhi
- Republic Day on January 26
- Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24
- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6
- Maha Shivaratri on March 8
- Holi on March 25
- Good Friday on March 29
During these days, the sale of alcohol in the national capital will be prohibited to respect and commemorate the events, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, urged the state government to also declare January 22 as a ‘dry day’, in light of the consecration ceremony which is scheduled to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham on the same day.
Advertisement
However, no official decision has been made by the Kejriwal-led government in this regard.
The declaration of 'dry days' is a common practice to honour national and religious events, fostering an environment of respect and reflection as the guidelines issued during these designated periods facilitate a collective observance of the cultural and historical significance of the specified days.
Advertisement
Published January 11th, 2024 at 22:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.