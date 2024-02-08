The six 'dry days' in Delhi are: Republic Day on Jan 26, Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb 24, Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6, Shivaratri on March 8, Holi on March 25 & Good Friday on March 29. | Image: File photo used for representation only

NEW DELHI: Residents and establishments in Delhi will have to brace for “dry spells" as the Excise department of the Delhi government, in an official order on Thursday, declared six ‘dry days’ for the last quarter of the current financial year, prohibiting the sale of alcohol on specific occasions with the aim of observing reverence and solemnity on the days of “cultural and historical significance”.

The 6 designated ‘dry days’ in Delhi

Republic Day on January 26 Guru Ravidas Jayanti on February 24 Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti on March 6 Maha Shivaratri on March 8 Holi on March 25 Good Friday on March 29

During these days, the sale of alcohol in the national capital will be prohibited to respect and commemorate the events, news agency PTI reported. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, urged the state government to also declare January 22 as a ‘dry day’, in light of the consecration ceremony which is scheduled to take place at the Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham on the same day.

However, no official decision has been made by the Kejriwal-led government in this regard.

The declaration of 'dry days' is a common practice to honour national and religious events, fostering an environment of respect and reflection as the guidelines issued during these designated periods facilitate a collective observance of the cultural and historical significance of the specified days.