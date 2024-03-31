×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Delhi Police has issued an advisory in light with various programmes at Bharat Mandapam on Monday and said that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: Delhi Police has issued an advisory in connection with various programmes at Bharat Mandapam on Monday and said that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg. According to the advisory, several functions will be held at Bharat Mandapam on Monday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

A large gathering is expected which may affect the traffic on roads near Bharat Mandapam, it said.

"To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, Subramania Bharti Marg. General entry for the public is not allowed.

"Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in the Traffic Pit in front of Bhairon Mandir, Bhairon Marg," the advisory said.

Traffic will be diverted from Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Das Road crossing, Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road crossing, Shershah Road-Mathura Road crossing, Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Pandara Road-Subramania Bharti Marg crossing, Q-Point, Man Singh Road roundabout, Jaswant Singh Road roundabout, Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Firozshah Road crossing, and Mandi House roundabout, it stated.

Police have asked commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road, and C-Hexagon, India Gate, the advisory said.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport, it said.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:18 IST

