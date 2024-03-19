×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Villagers In Amethi Put Up A Banner Saying "No Road, No Vote"

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, local people have put up a banner saying "no road, no vote" outside their village in the Gauriganj tehsil here, drawing attention to their problems.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Villagers In Amethi Put Up A Banner Saying "No Road, No Vote"
Villagers In Amethi Put Up A Banner Saying "No Road, No Vote" | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amethi : In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, local people have put up a banner saying "no road, no vote" outside their village in the Gauriganj tehsil here, drawing attention to their problems. A banner came up outside Purey Alpi Tiwari hamlet in Sarmeny village under Jamo block on Monday warning to boycott the coming elections with the locals raising slogans. Amethi, which is considered as a VVIP constituency, was represented by the Nehru-Gandhi family until Union minister Smriti Irani wrested the Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Gauriganj SDM Digvijay Singh on Tuesday said information about the villagers' protest has been received and effort will be made to solve the problem following further investigation.

Advertisement

Omprakash Ojha, a resident of the hamlet, told reporters that there are seven small roads connecting the village to nearby areas but all of them are unpaved.

"Due to lack of access to the village, we have to perform the marriages of our sons and daughters elsewhere. Even bikes cannot move here during the rain. There is no drainage system," Ojha said.

Advertisement

"There is no proper arrangement for drinking water. The scheme of providing tap water to every house under the Jal Jeevan Mission has not yet reached our village. Even the water tap pipeline under the scheme has not been laid here," he added.

Locals To Boycott Upcoming Lok Sabha Election If Problems Are Not Resolved

Another local Ram Abhilash said there has been no development in Sarmeny since independence. "We are continuously complaining but no one has given any thought to it.  Now all of us have made up our mind that until our problems are not resolved, we will boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections." After 1976 when Sanjay Gandhi was elected from Amethi, barring a brief period, the seat was represented by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Rajiv Gandhi became the prime minister after being elected from the seat.

Advertisement

The constituency is presently represented by Irani who defeated Congress' Rahul Gandhi in 2019.

A week ago, the people of Bhawanipur village of Sangrampur development block here had also put up a similar banner with the slogan "no road, no vote" and the administration had promptly met the villagers and pacified them. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a minute ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

2 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

4 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

11 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

13 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

13 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

15 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

16 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

16 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

18 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

19 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

19 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

21 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

21 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

24 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo