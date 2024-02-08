Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh: During the cabinet meeting in Himachal Pradesh, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, the government took a significant decision. It has decided to implement essential amendments to the relevant Acts and Rules, raising the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. This move comes following the establishment of a government committee earlier to deliberate on the proposal of increasing the legal age of marriage for girls.



