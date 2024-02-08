Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:07 IST
Not 18 anymore, Himachal Pradesh Govt Raises Minimum Age of Marriage for Girls to THIS
This move in Himachal Pradesh comes following the establishment of a government committee earlier to deliberate on the proposal.
Moumita Mukherjee
- India
- 1 min read
Not 18, Himachal Pradesh govt raises minimum age of marriage for girls to THIS | Image:Freepik
Advertisement
Himachal Pradesh: During the cabinet meeting in Himachal Pradesh, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, the government took a significant decision. It has decided to implement essential amendments to the relevant Acts and Rules, raising the minimum age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years. This move comes following the establishment of a government committee earlier to deliberate on the proposal of increasing the legal age of marriage for girls.
Advertisement
Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Galleries4 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.