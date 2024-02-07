English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Not Scared About Anything Till He is Leading: Religious Leaders Heap Praises on PM Modi

The religious leader after meeting PM Modi said that under the prime minister’s leadership, India has inched closer to becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ again.

Abhishek Tiwari
Religious leaders meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Religious leaders meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the new Parliament building | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met all the minority religious leaders in the new Parliament building ahead of his thanksgiving address. The religious leaders hailed PM Modi’s dedication and devotion towards building the nation saying that under the prime minister’s leadership, India has inched closer to becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ again. They asserted that they are not at all scared about anything till PM Narendra Modi is leading the country.

After meeting the prime minister, all the religious leaders unanimously said that the country is their top priority and all are ‘Bharatiya’ first.

India is closer to becoming ‘Vishwaguru’, assert religious leaders

They said, "Our castes, customs, religions, prayer methods might be different, but our biggest religion as a human is that of humanity. We all live in the same country, we are all Bharatiya.”

“Come let us strengthen our country. Our country is our top priority. Together we have to take our nation forward. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is closer to becoming a 'Vishwaguru' again, and we all have to work together for that to happen. These visuals from the new Parliament building are proof of the changing times for our country," the religious leaders emphasized.

The high Priest of the Parsi community, Dastur Ji stated, "We have come here to bless all religions. We are not scared about anything till PM Narendra Modi is here. We will keep moving ahead, and I want our country to be the greatest in the world."

Jain Guru Vivek Muni said, "It was a very good meeting with PM Narendra Modi. We have gathered here on behalf of the Indian Minority Foundation. Our work on unity, integrity, and 'Sarv Dharm Sambhaav' has been appreciated by PM Modi."
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

