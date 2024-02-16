Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the last rites of the organ donors will be done with full state honours including a 21-gun salute. The decision has been taken in a bid to pay respect to the organ donors encouraging organ donation. The government will also give Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister’s fund to the relatives of the organ donors.

The Odisha government has been encouraging people of the state to donate organs. Last year, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had announced that his government would accord full state honours to the funeral of organ donors from the state.

Amount of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the family of organ donors

According to the officials, full state honours mean all the arrangements will be done by the state government, which includes wrapping the body in tricolour and giving a 21-gun salute. An amount of Rs 5 lakh from the chief minister’s fund will also be given to the family of the organ donors.

In 2019, CM Patnaik had announced an annual award in the name of Suraj Nehera of Ganjam district, whose parents' donated six vital organs of their brain-dead son to save the lives of others. He had also met Suraj's parents and announced an award of Rs 5 lakh.

Announcing the state government’s decision, the chief minister termed organ donation a noble gesture. He said, “The relatives of brain-dead people who make the courageous decision to donate their organs play an important role in saving many human lives.”

The chief minister said that the state government’s initiative aims at honouring the courage and sacrifice of the donors to save the lives of other people. “Besides, it would create awareness in the society about the importance of organ donation and motivate more and more people to come forward in this regard,” he added.

To facilitate the process of organ donation, the Odisha government in 2019 had set up the ‘State Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation’ and instituted the Suraj Award for organ donors in 2020.

