Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday achieved another technical feat after it successfully conducted an experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in the states. It is being said that these drones will be largely helpful in providing healthcare services to rural parts of the state.

In addition to it, such drones would be easily used to provide medical assistance to the people stuck during floods and cyclones.

Drone carried 2 kg of blood and travelled 120 kms

According to the hospital administration, the drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to community health centre (CHC) located in the Tangi area, in just 1.10 hours. The drone reportedly carried the essential blood supplies weighing around 2 kg.



Officials confirmed that the drone reached its destination, without encountering any operational issues in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas.

#WATCH | Odisha | AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director, Ashutosh Biswas gives details on the successful experimental trial of utilising drones to carry essential blood supplies.



Following the successful test of the drone, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director, Ashutosh Biswas said, "With these services, we can transport other materials too. It is very useful in flood-affected and cyclone-affected areas. The vehicles won't be able to reach there, so we can send the materials by drone."

