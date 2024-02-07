Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Odisha: Drone Supplies Blood Travelling 120 Kms in 1.10 Hrs, AIIMS Conducts Successful Trial

After the trial, AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated that such drones would be easily used to provide medical assistance to the flood and cyclone-hit areas.

Abhishek Tiwari
AIIMS Bhubaneswar
AIIMS Bhubaneswar conducts successful trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday achieved another technical feat after it successfully conducted an experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in the states. It is being said that these drones will be largely helpful in providing healthcare services to rural parts of the state.

In addition to it, such drones would be easily used to provide medical assistance to the people stuck during floods and cyclones.

Drone carried 2 kg of blood and travelled 120 kms

According to the hospital administration, the drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to community health centre (CHC) located in the Tangi area, in just 1.10 hours. The drone reportedly carried the essential blood supplies weighing around 2 kg. 

Officials confirmed that the drone reached its destination, without encountering any operational issues in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas.

Following the successful test of the drone, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director, Ashutosh Biswas said, "With these services, we can transport other materials too. It is very useful in flood-affected and cyclone-affected areas. The vehicles won't be able to reach there, so we can send the materials by drone."
 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST

