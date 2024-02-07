Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST
Odisha: Drone Supplies Blood Travelling 120 Kms in 1.10 Hrs, AIIMS Conducts Successful Trial
After the trial, AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated that such drones would be easily used to provide medical assistance to the flood and cyclone-hit areas.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday achieved another technical feat after it successfully conducted an experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in the states. It is being said that these drones will be largely helpful in providing healthcare services to rural parts of the state.
In addition to it, such drones would be easily used to provide medical assistance to the people stuck during floods and cyclones.
Advertisement
Drone carried 2 kg of blood and travelled 120 kms
According to the hospital administration, the drone completed the successful journey of 120 kms from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to community health centre (CHC) located in the Tangi area, in just 1.10 hours. The drone reportedly carried the essential blood supplies weighing around 2 kg.
Officials confirmed that the drone reached its destination, without encountering any operational issues in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas.
Advertisement
Following the successful test of the drone, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director, Ashutosh Biswas said, "With these services, we can transport other materials too. It is very useful in flood-affected and cyclone-affected areas. The vehicles won't be able to reach there, so we can send the materials by drone."
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:25 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Countries With The Shortest Work Week HoursGalleries11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.