Operation Sindoor: PM Modi Returns Pahalgam Victim Shubham Dwivedi's 'Respect Back'

Operation Sindoor: After the Indian armed forces hit 9 targets, 4 in Pakistan including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and 5 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), using precision munitions in a tri-service operation, Saurabh Dwivedi, brother of Pahalgam attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, congratulated the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) and the country's top leadership.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Saurabh Dwivedi, said, “This is a true homage to my brother. I would like to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah , and all three armed forces. My whole family is and will always be in debt. They took away my bhabhi’s sindoor, Indian Army has returned her the respect and vengeance she wanted.”

India's strikes come hours before a planned security mock drill across the country for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack", across 244 districts. The terror groups targeted include Jaish-e-Mohammed’s HQ in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.