Advertisement

Padma Awards 2024: On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government has announced the names of Padma Award winners. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country is conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Advertisement

Out of the total number of awardees, 30 are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

Check the complete winners list:

Advertisement

Padma Vibhushan Winners List:

Vyjayantimala Bali (Arts) from Tamil Nadu Konidela Chiranjeevi (Arts) from Andhra Pradesh M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs) from Andhra Pradesh Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumously) (Social Work) from Bihar Padma Subrahmanyam (Arts) from Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan Winners List:

M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Kerala Hormusji N Cama (Literature and Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra Shri Mithun Chakraborty (Arts) from West Bengal Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) from Karnataka Young Liu (Trade & Industry) from Taiwan Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) from Maharashtra Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from West Bengal Ram Naik (Public Affairs) from Maharashtra Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) from Gujarat Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) from Kerala Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Arts) from Maharashtra Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) (Others: Spiritualism) from Ladakh Pyarelal Sharma from Maharashtra Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) from Bihar Usha Uthup (Arts) from West Bengal Vijaykanth (Posthumous) (Arts) from Tamil Nadu Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra

Padma Shri

Khalil Ahamad (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh Badrappan M (Arts) from Tamil Nadu Kaluram Bamaniya (Arts) Rezwana Choudhury Bannya (Arts) from Madhya Pradesh Naseem Bano (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh Ramlal Bareth (Arts) from Chhattisgarh Gita Roy Barman (Arts) from West Bengal Parbati Baruah (Social Work) from Assam Sarbeswar Basumatary (Others - Agriculture) from Assam Som Datt Battu (Arts) from Himachal Pradesh Takdira Begum (Arts) from West Bengal Sathyanarayana Beleri (Others - Agriculture) from Kerala Drona Bhuyan (Arts) from Assam Ashok Kumar Biswas (Arts) from Bihar Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Sports) Rekha Chakma (Arts) from Karnataka Narayan Chakraborty (Science & Engineering) from West Bengal A Velu Ananda Chari (Arts) from Telangana Ram Chet Chaudhary (Science & Engineering) from Uttar Pradesh K Chellammal (Agriculture) from Andaman & Nicobar Islands Joshna Chinappa (Sports) Tamil Nadu Charlotte Chopin (Yoga) France Shri Raghuveer Choudhary (Literature and Education) Gujarat Shri Joe D Cruz (Literature & Education), Tamil Nadu Shri Ghulam Nabi Dar (Art) Jammu & Kashmir Shri Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (Spiritualism), Tripura Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Sports), Maharashtra Prema Dhanraj (Medicine), Karnataka Shri Radha Krishan Dhiman (Medicine), Uttar Pradesh Shri Manohar Krishana Dole (Medicine), Maharashtra Shri Pierre Sylvain Filliozat Shri Mahabir Singh Guddu (Literature & Education), France Anupama Hoskere (Art), Karnataka Shri Yazdi Maneksha Italia (Medicine), Gujarat Shri Rajaram Jain (Literayure and Education), Uttar Pradesh Shri Jankilal (Art), Rajasthan Shri Ratan Kahar (Art), West Bengal Shri Yashwant Singh Kathoch (Literature & Education), Uttar Pradesh





