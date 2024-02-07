English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Padma Awards 2024: Check Full Winners List

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguish

Digital Desk
The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.
The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Padma Awards 2024: On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government has announced the names of Padma Award winners. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country is conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. 

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 

Advertisement

Out of the total number of awardees, 30 are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

Check the complete winners list:

Advertisement

Padma Vibhushan Winners List:

  1. Vyjayantimala Bali (Arts) from Tamil Nadu  
  2. Konidela Chiranjeevi (Arts) from Andhra Pradesh
  3. M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs) from Andhra Pradesh
  4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumously) (Social Work) from Bihar
  5. Padma Subrahmanyam (Arts) from Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan Winners List:

  1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Kerala
  2. Hormusji N Cama (Literature and Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra
  3. Shri Mithun Chakraborty (Arts) from West Bengal
  4. Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) from Karnataka
  5. Young Liu (Trade & Industry) from Taiwan
  6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) from Maharashtra
  7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from West Bengal
  8. Ram Naik (Public Affairs) from Maharashtra
  9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) from Gujarat
  10. Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) from Kerala
  11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Arts) from Maharashtra
  12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) (Others: Spiritualism) from Ladakh
  13. Pyarelal Sharma from Maharashtra
  14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) from Bihar
  15. Usha Uthup (Arts) from West Bengal
  16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous) (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
  17. Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra

Padma Shri

  1. Khalil Ahamad (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh
  2. Badrappan M (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
  3. Kaluram Bamaniya (Arts) 
  4. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya (Arts) from Madhya Pradesh
  5. Naseem Bano (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh
  6. Ramlal Bareth (Arts) from Chhattisgarh
  7. Gita Roy Barman (Arts) from West Bengal
  8.  Parbati Baruah (Social Work) from Assam
  9. Sarbeswar Basumatary (Others - Agriculture) from Assam
  10. Som Datt Battu (Arts) from Himachal Pradesh
  11. Takdira Begum (Arts) from West Bengal
  12. Sathyanarayana Beleri (Others - Agriculture) from Kerala
  13. Drona Bhuyan (Arts) from Assam
  14. Ashok Kumar Biswas (Arts) from Bihar
  15. Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Sports)
  16. Rekha Chakma (Arts) from Karnataka
  17. Narayan Chakraborty (Science & Engineering) from West Bengal
  18. A Velu Ananda Chari (Arts) from Telangana
  19. Ram Chet Chaudhary (Science & Engineering) from Uttar Pradesh
  20. K Chellammal (Agriculture) from Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  21. Joshna Chinappa (Sports)  Tamil Nadu
  22. Charlotte Chopin (Yoga) France
  23. Shri Raghuveer Choudhary (Literature and Education) Gujarat 
  24. Shri Joe D Cruz (Literature & Education), Tamil Nadu
  25. Shri Ghulam Nabi Dar (Art) Jammu & Kashmir
  26. Shri Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (Spiritualism), Tripura
  27. Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Sports), Maharashtra
  28. Prema Dhanraj (Medicine), Karnataka
  29. Shri Radha Krishan Dhiman (Medicine), Uttar Pradesh
  30. Shri Manohar Krishana Dole (Medicine), Maharashtra
  31. Shri Pierre Sylvain Filliozat
  32. Shri Mahabir Singh Guddu (Literature & Education), France
  33. Anupama Hoskere (Art), Karnataka
  34. Shri Yazdi Maneksha Italia (Medicine), Gujarat
  35. Shri Rajaram Jain (Literayure and Education), Uttar Pradesh 
  36. Shri Jankilal (Art), Rajasthan 
  37. Shri Ratan Kahar (Art), West Bengal
  38. Shri Yashwant Singh Kathoch (Literature & Education), Uttar Pradesh 


     

 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement