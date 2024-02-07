Updated January 25th, 2024 at 23:58 IST
Padma Awards 2024: Check Full Winners List
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguish
Padma Awards 2024: On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government has announced the names of Padma Award winners. Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country is conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field.
These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards.
Out of the total number of awardees, 30 are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.
Check the complete winners list:
Padma Vibhushan Winners List:
- Vyjayantimala Bali (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
- Konidela Chiranjeevi (Arts) from Andhra Pradesh
- M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs) from Andhra Pradesh
- Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumously) (Social Work) from Bihar
- Padma Subrahmanyam (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
Padma Bhushan Winners List:
- M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Kerala
- Hormusji N Cama (Literature and Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra
- Shri Mithun Chakraborty (Arts) from West Bengal
- Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) from Karnataka
- Young Liu (Trade & Industry) from Taiwan
- Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) from Maharashtra
- Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from West Bengal
- Ram Naik (Public Affairs) from Maharashtra
- Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) from Gujarat
- Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) from Kerala
- Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Arts) from Maharashtra
- Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) (Others: Spiritualism) from Ladakh
- Pyarelal Sharma from Maharashtra
- Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) from Bihar
- Usha Uthup (Arts) from West Bengal
- Vijaykanth (Posthumous) (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
- Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education - Journalism) from Maharashtra
Padma Shri
- Khalil Ahamad (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh
- Badrappan M (Arts) from Tamil Nadu
- Kaluram Bamaniya (Arts)
- Rezwana Choudhury Bannya (Arts) from Madhya Pradesh
- Naseem Bano (Arts) from Uttar Pradesh
- Ramlal Bareth (Arts) from Chhattisgarh
- Gita Roy Barman (Arts) from West Bengal
- Parbati Baruah (Social Work) from Assam
- Sarbeswar Basumatary (Others - Agriculture) from Assam
- Som Datt Battu (Arts) from Himachal Pradesh
- Takdira Begum (Arts) from West Bengal
- Sathyanarayana Beleri (Others - Agriculture) from Kerala
- Drona Bhuyan (Arts) from Assam
- Ashok Kumar Biswas (Arts) from Bihar
- Rohan Machanda Bopanna (Sports)
- Rekha Chakma (Arts) from Karnataka
- Narayan Chakraborty (Science & Engineering) from West Bengal
- A Velu Ananda Chari (Arts) from Telangana
- Ram Chet Chaudhary (Science & Engineering) from Uttar Pradesh
- K Chellammal (Agriculture) from Andaman & Nicobar Islands
- Joshna Chinappa (Sports) Tamil Nadu
- Charlotte Chopin (Yoga) France
- Shri Raghuveer Choudhary (Literature and Education) Gujarat
- Shri Joe D Cruz (Literature & Education), Tamil Nadu
- Shri Ghulam Nabi Dar (Art) Jammu & Kashmir
- Shri Chitta Ranjan Debbarma (Spiritualism), Tripura
- Shri Uday Vishwanath Deshpande (Sports), Maharashtra
- Prema Dhanraj (Medicine), Karnataka
- Shri Radha Krishan Dhiman (Medicine), Uttar Pradesh
- Shri Manohar Krishana Dole (Medicine), Maharashtra
- Shri Pierre Sylvain Filliozat
- Shri Mahabir Singh Guddu (Literature & Education), France
- Anupama Hoskere (Art), Karnataka
- Shri Yazdi Maneksha Italia (Medicine), Gujarat
- Shri Rajaram Jain (Literayure and Education), Uttar Pradesh
- Shri Jankilal (Art), Rajasthan
- Shri Ratan Kahar (Art), West Bengal
- Shri Yashwant Singh Kathoch (Literature & Education), Uttar Pradesh
