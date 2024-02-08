Advertisement

Amidst intense preparations for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, celebrations are going global. From the United States to France and Australia, festivities are planned worldwide to honour this historic occasion.

Arzoo Kazmi, a senior journalist from Pakistan, has joined in the excitement, announcing to host a grand party on January 22. Expressing her connection to Hindu roots, she has also spoken about adopting of two Hindu families. “The majority of Pakistanis are showing support for the Ram Mandir inauguration. ”Pakistan doesn't want to upset India and create more trouble at this moment amid the ongoing chaos along the Afghanistan border," she said. She further asserted that this is the reason, neither Pakistan government nor the politicians are making any comment on it.

The religious rituals for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony has begun on 16 January. The seven-day ritual will continue till January 21. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22.

Global Celebrations for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Span Across Continents

United States

In a show of devotion, over a dozen events are slated to honour the Pran Pratishtha at Ram temples across the United States. From live-streamed ceremonies at hundreds of locations to a spirited vehicle and bike rally at the Shri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Washington, DC, on January 20, the VHP's preparations are in full swing. The devotees in New York will gather at Times Square on January 22 for a collective celebration.

France

Paris is set to host a grand Ram Rath Yatra, commencing from the historic Place de la Capelle to iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower. On January 21, after a puja and Vishwakalyan Yagna, the Rath Yatra will wind its way through Parisian sites, including the Arc de Triomphe, the Musée du Louvre, and Le Republique. Cultural festivities, devotional songs, and prasad distribution will enrich the experience at the Eiffel Tower.

Australia

Down under, the VHP's influence will be felt in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and New South Wales. Reports suggest vibrant programs at Kingsley Park in Melbourne and Parramatta Park in Western Sydney, promising a widespread embrace of the monumental occasion.

Africa

The Ram Mandir fervour reaches the heart of Africa with the VHP orchestrating car rallies and events in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, and more. The spirit of celebration knows no bounds as devotees across the continent unite in joyous commemorations.

Mauritius

Even the Mauritian government joins in, declaring a two-hour special break for Hindu public servants on January 22, underscoring the global significance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.