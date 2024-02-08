Advertisement

New Delhi: India's renowned and some superfast trains, including the Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto are facing increased criticism from passengers over substandard quality of food, dirty linens, and the overall poor management. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is now under tight scrutiny as several travellers have taken to social media platforms to voice their concerns.

Complaints flooding social media, particularly on platform "X" (formerly Twitter), depict a common theme of dissatisfaction among passengers. The grievances range from foul-smelling and unhygienic food to used-linens, dirty bedsheets being provided to the passengers apart from the overall inadequate management.

Advertisement

A recent incident brought to light by a passenger named Akash Keshari, who was travelling on Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi, gained significant attention. In a video posted on social media, Keshari expressed his dismay over the poor quality of food, stating, "These vendors are spoiling the brand name of Vande Bharat Express." The post prompted a cascade of responses from other users sharing similar experiences.

One such passenger, Ruchika Chaturvedi, complained about finding hair and dirt in the food served on the Vande Bharat Express. She criticized the substandard packaging, hard rotis, and unresponsive staff, highlighting a lack of accountability in addressing passenger concerns.

Advertisement

The Rajdhani Express, known for its premium services, has also come under fire with the passengers travelling on different routes reporting delays in meal arrangements which they claimed were insufficient. One user, Sudeeti, highlighted the inconvenience she had to face due to a delayed train, and the unavailability of food for passengers thereof. Another passenger, Shubham Singh, faced a 15-hour delay on Tejas Rajdhani Express.

Responding to Keshari's complaint, the IRCTC acknowledged the lapse in quality and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on the catering licensee. Additionally, the licensee's staff responsible for serving the unsatisfactory meal was disengaged from duties, and the on-board manager was warned to adhere to service standards, even during delays.

Advertisement

Passengers, however, argue that such reactive measures are insufficient as many feel that their complaints are only addressed when brought to public attention on social media platforms. Simran, a frequent traveller, expressed disappointment, stating, "The charges for Vande Bharat and Rajdhani are high, and if travellers are paying that much, good quality food is expected. Trust needs to be built between passengers and the railways."

As discontent grows among passengers, there have been calls for concrete measures to address the deteriorating quality of services on these premier trains.