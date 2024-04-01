Advertisement

Nagpur: A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. Sharad Bramhane (39) was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon.

He died during treatment, while Anuj Shivprasad Landge (13), riding pillion, was undergoing treatment.

In another incident, 81-year-old Sitambar Kondabaji Dupare was fatally struck by a speeding four-wheeler while he was on his way to a temple on Saturday morning in Pachpaoli area.

Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.