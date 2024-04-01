Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:29 IST
Pedestrian, Biker Killed in Separate Road Accidents
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. Sharad Bramhane (39) was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon.
Nagpur: A pedestrian and a biker were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday. Sharad Bramhane (39) was critically injured after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Daulameti road this noon.
He died during treatment, while Anuj Shivprasad Landge (13), riding pillion, was undergoing treatment.
In another incident, 81-year-old Sitambar Kondabaji Dupare was fatally struck by a speeding four-wheeler while he was on his way to a temple on Saturday morning in Pachpaoli area.
Police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.
Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:29 IST
