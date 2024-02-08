English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Permission Not Required for Govt Employees to Enroll for ‘Mission Karmayogi‘, Clarifies Ministry

The Union ministry clarified that the central government employees do not need permission to pursue courses on an online platform of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.

PM Modi and Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Government employees don’t need permission to enroll for ‘Mission Karmayogi’ online courses, says Union Ministry. | Image:PTI/ Representational
New Delhi: The ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions has clarified that the central government employees do not need permission to pursue courses on an online platform of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, aimed at fostering their capacity building. The clarification comes after it was interpreted that in earlier official directives government officials were required to seek permission to enroll in any such courses.

Reports suggested that it was noticed that provisions contained in earlier official directives were being interpreted to mean that government servants in the ministries, departments and other organisations (MDOs) are required to seek permission to enroll for and consume courses available on iGoT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform .

Official directives do not apply to govt official's online courses

In an order, it said that those directives do not apply to online courses intended to be pursued by government servants on iGoT Karmayogi.

The Government of India is implementing a flagship programme, the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) or Mission Karmayogi, aiming to foster capacity building of the civil services for addressing the changing needs and aspirations of the citizens.

"Central to the programme is competency-driven capacity building approach enabled through the comprehensive online platform - iGOT Karmayogi," said the order issued to all central government departments and ministries.

The iGoT Karmayogi platform intends to harmonise the institutional and individual competency needs and democratise anytime, anywhere learning, it said, adding that all the ministries and departments are requested to bring this clarification to the notice of all concerned under their administrative control. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

