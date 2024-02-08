Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Phone covers laminated with 'Ramayana' themes on high demand in Meerut

"Children demand that we get more of these every day. Around 20-30 people come for laminations with this theme," a shop owner said

Digital Desk
Phone covers laminated with 'Ramayana' themes
Phone covers laminated with 'Ramayana' themes (Representative) | Image:Flipkart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Meerut: Vendors selling mobile phone covers here say there has been a "huge demand" for covers laminated with the 'Ramayana' themes ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Kishore, a shop owner, said, "There is so much excitement among children this time for the Ram Temple. So many children visit from morning to evening. If we do one-two laminations for other things, 20 laminations are related to lord Ram.

"Be it Ram ji or Ram ji with his bow. I have never seen so many laminations being done with Lord Ram or the Ram Temple. Children demand that we get more of these every day. Around 20-30 people come for laminations with this theme." To attract more customers for these mobile cases, vendors have also started offering discounts, with some even thinking about offering them free of cost.

Dinesh Kumar, a shop owner said, "If someone is a devotee of Lord Ram, they immediately ask for this kind of phone case... We even offer discounts for the same. This trend has started after the buzz around the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony. We also started bringing 'Ram (mobile) cases' after this." Raj Kumar Khurana, another shop owner said, "All the customers who are visiting and all the new (mobile phone) models that are in use, we ourselves are thinking that we will make covers for them featuring the Ram Mandir to our customers free of cost. Many people ask for it themselves, but we are thinking of giving Ram Mandir-themed covers to each one of them." With the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony just days away, the enthusiasm for these mobile covers is palpable. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

