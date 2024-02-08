Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

PM Modi a Devotee Chosen by Lord Ram to Renovate His Temple, LK Advani Says Ahead of Ayodhya Event

Advani expressed his firm belief that “destiny had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir” in the holy city of Ayodhya.

Kriti Dhingra
Advani extended his congratulations to PM Modi, whom he referred to as "the devotee chosen by Lord Ram to renovate his temple."
Advani extended his congratulations to PM Modi, whom he referred to as "the devotee chosen by Lord Ram to renovate his temple." | Image:'X' (File photo)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a pivotal figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement LK Advani on Friday expressed his firm belief that “destiny had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir” in the holy city of Ayodhya as he shared his profound reflections on the magnificent temple, which is set to be inaugurated on January 22.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the devotee chosen by Lord Ram to renovate his temple”, Advani extended his congratulations to the PM while acknowledging his role in overseeing the construction of the temple in light of historical and religious significance of the movement.

Advertisement

In a conversation with the 'Rashtradharma' magazine, which is scheduled to be released on Monday, Advani reminisced the month of September in 1990  – a time when he “felt a sense of destiny surrounding the inception of the Ram Yatra”, which he believed, had marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It was only a matter of time before this vision [Ram Mandir in Ayodhya] turned into reality”, Advani reportedly told Rashtradharma. 

Advertisement

Acknowledging himself as “a mere charioteer”, Advani emphasized that “the essence of the yatra itself was the true message", even as the chariot symbolized the journey to Lord Ram's birthplace [in Ayodhya], excerpts of his conversation with the soon-to-be-released magazine, suggest.

Advani's reflections not only offer a glimpse into the early days of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, but also highlight the collective faith and determination that have culminated in the grand construction of the temple, a long-awaited dream for millions of devotees at home and abroad.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement