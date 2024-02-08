Advani extended his congratulations to PM Modi, whom he referred to as "the devotee chosen by Lord Ram to renovate his temple." | Image: 'X' (File photo)

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a pivotal figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement LK Advani on Friday expressed his firm belief that “destiny had paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir” in the holy city of Ayodhya as he shared his profound reflections on the magnificent temple, which is set to be inaugurated on January 22.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “the devotee chosen by Lord Ram to renovate his temple”, Advani extended his congratulations to the PM while acknowledging his role in overseeing the construction of the temple in light of historical and religious significance of the movement.

In a conversation with the 'Rashtradharma' magazine, which is scheduled to be released on Monday, Advani reminisced the month of September in 1990 – a time when he “felt a sense of destiny surrounding the inception of the Ram Yatra”, which he believed, had marked the beginning of a journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of a magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It was only a matter of time before this vision [Ram Mandir in Ayodhya] turned into reality”, Advani reportedly told Rashtradharma.

Acknowledging himself as “a mere charioteer”, Advani emphasized that “the essence of the yatra itself was the true message", even as the chariot symbolized the journey to Lord Ram's birthplace [in Ayodhya], excerpts of his conversation with the soon-to-be-released magazine, suggest.

Advani's reflections not only offer a glimpse into the early days of the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, but also highlight the collective faith and determination that have culminated in the grand construction of the temple, a long-awaited dream for millions of devotees at home and abroad.