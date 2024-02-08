Advertisement

In preparation for the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday a spiritual initiative involving an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual). Commencing on the same day, the Prime Minister will adhere to the rigorous guidelines outlined in Hindu religion's traditional scriptures related to the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony, a significant aspect of the impending event.

“I am overwhelmed with emotions! For the first time in my life, I am going through such feelings,” PM Modi said. “Moment of Pran Pratishtha will be a shared experience for all of us. I will take with me the inspiration of countless personalities who have dedicated their lives to the cause of Ram Mandir,” he added.

Following a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra, and ahead of the Atal Setu inauguration in Navi Mumbai, Prime Minister Modi visited the Kala Ram Mandir on the banks of the Godavari in Nashik's Panchavati area. At this temple with great importance in Lord Ram's life, he initiated his anusthan by offerening prayers. PM Modi, as part of the anusthan before the holy ceremony of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, will sleep on the floor, wake up early to pray to God, do jaap and meditation, stay silent for some part of a day, eat little and only satvic food, reading religious scriptures aligning with Hindu traditions preceding the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.

“Prayed at the Shree Kalaram Temple in Nashik. Feeling incredibly blessed by the divine atmosphere. A truly humbling and spiritual experience. I prayed for the peace and well-being of my fellow Indians.” - PM Modi wrote on X.

“This is a huge responsibility. As it is also said in our scriptures, we have to awaken divine consciousness in ourselves for the Yagya and worship of God. For this, fasts and strict rules have been prescribed in the scriptures, which have to be followed before consecration. Therefore, according to the guidance I have received from some pious souls and great men of the spiritual journey and according to the ‘Yama-Niyams’ suggested by them, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today,” PM Modi stated.

PM Modi took part in a Puja at Ramkund in Nashik



PM Modi's emotional audio message

In an emotional audio message on his official YouTube channel, PM Modi on Friday expressed his gratitude for being part of this ‘historic’ and ‘auspicious’ occasion, emphasising the sacred atmosphere of devotion to Lord Ram worldwide. The Prime Minister acknowledged the divine blessings that enabled this significant moment and highlighted the unique emotions he was experiencing for the first time in his life.

"Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlala in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today. I am seeking blessings from all the people. At this moment, it is very difficult to express my feelings in words, but I have tried from my side," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi at the Shree Kalaram Temple hearing verses from Bhavarth Ramayana written in Marathi by Sant Eknath Ji.

Remembering his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on December 30, 2022, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared poignant sentiments. Expressing his mother's devotion to Sita Ram until her last moments, PM Modi conveyed that although he would physically witness the pran pratishtha, the thoughts of 140 crore Indians would accompany him in spirit. “Physically, I will be a witness to that sacred moment, but in my mind, in every beat of my heart, 140 crore Indians will be with me. You will be with me… every Ram devotee will be with me. And that conscious moment will be a shared experience for all of us,” PM Modi said adding, “It is my fortune that I am commencing my 11-day ritual from Nashik Dham Panchwati.”

The Prime Minister asked the nation to get associated with him and sought the blessings of people and asked them to share their expressions with him. “We all know the truth that God is ‘nirakar’. But God, even in physical form, strengthens our spiritual journey. I have personally seen and felt that there is a form of God in the people. But when the people who are like God to me express their feelings in words and give blessings, then new energy is infused in me. Today, I need your blessings”, said the Prime Minister.

The inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 will see the presence of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries. The event will be attended by thousands of seers from across the country, including families of the laborers who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple. The invitee list of over 7,000 includes Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, and various other prominent figures, showcasing the widespread significance of the Ram Temple inauguration.