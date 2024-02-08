Advertisement

New Delhi: Former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has unveiled a series of diplomatic intricacies that unfolded behind closed doors following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrike in 2019. His revelations shed light on the resolute approach of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, employing coercive diplomacy that brought Pakistan to its knees. Despite this, Bisaria disclosed that PM Modi refused to entertain a midnight call from a trembling Imran Khan.

Bisaria, who served as the Indian envoy in Islamabad during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, shared a multitude of insights in his newly published book titled - “Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship between India and Pakistan. Within its pages, Bisaria threw light on India's successful retrieval of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after an intense 60-hour ordeal. Bisaria has revealed how India managed to retrieve Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman after 60 hours. From the story behind Abhinandan return to how PM Modi snubbed Imran Khan, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Bisaria expounded on these revelations, unraveling the pivotal moments of India-Pakistan relations during those tumultuous times.

Who is Abhinandan Varthaman?

Following the Balakot surgical strike, amid the escalation between Indian and Pakistani forces, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after he landed in the enemy territory during the skirmishes. In a significant turn of events, then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made a televised announcement in the national assembly, revealing his government's decision to release Abhinandan. So, what transpired between both the neighbouring countries in those three nights between February 26 to February 28? Here are the key highlights from this tell-all interview of former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria.

Secret story of what forced Pakistan to release Abhinandan

“What happened after the Balakot airstrike and how we got Abhinandan Varthaman back in India showed India's capacity to use coercive diplomacy in an effective way. On February 27, 2019, after we got to know that an Indian pilot was captured by Pakistan, videos which we call vulgar machismo started circulating showing Abhinandan's bloodied nose and his presence on the land. India swiftly activated global diplomacy with a very credible threat of force which made Pakistan change its position and return Abhinandan quickly,” Ajay Bisaria said as he detailed how India arm-twisted Pakistan. Here are what happened in those 60 hours -

- “There was a request from Imran Khan who wanted to speak to PM Modi to deescalate the situation. But India's demand was very clear - Release Abhinandan Varthaman.”

- “There was talks going on in Pakistan with other diplomats that India has directed nine missiles against them. Pakistan even put this out and public domain. But India made it very clear - only the return of Abhinandan will lead the situation to de-escalation and not return would lead to further escalation.”

- Even before Imran Khan got up to make that statement in the Parliament the next day on February 28, India already had credible information that Imran Khan would make that statement and Wing Commander Abhinandan will be returned in a defined timeline.

First-hand account of how India spooked Pakistan

Former Indian envoy to Pakistan revealed, "The successful use of coercive diplomacy completely spooked Pakistan. Member of Pakistan Parliament revealed a year later that then Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their Army chief had held a closed-door meet to brief the Parliamentarians about the situation. Imran Khan was not present. One of the Parliamentarians told that Qureshi's legs were shaking and he had sweats on his brows during the meeting.

Why did Imran Khan call PM Modi? Why was he snubbed?

“Then Pakistan PM Imran Khan would have called up PM Modi to negotiate and talk about the timeline of the release Abhinandan Varthaman. But the call didn't take place. The policy makers of India were very clear that there was nothing to discuss or negotiate. The message which was given via various sources was - Release Abhinandan or else…,” Bisaria on why did PM Modi snub Imran Khan's midnight panic call in 2019.

‘Something bigger was being planned’

“Between the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019 and the Balakot airstrikes, there were only 12 days. In those 12 days, I was in regular contact with the Prime Minister, NSA, EAM, and cabinet security committee members. The indication I received from External Affairs Minister (Sushma Swaraj) was that something bigger was being planned. The then Chief of Army Staff Generan Bipin Rawat also indicated that something very big would happen,” the former envoy said.

"I shared my political assessment of the situation with our leadership. I told them that our diplomatic options were limited. ‘No talks’, ‘no trade’ seemed not enough as an action. I shared that we have use the hard power options. The leadership also thought the same.

Why is political will necessary?

While talking about India's response to the 26/11 terror attack, Bisaria said, “Having something like Balakot as a response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack would have prevented a lot of bloodshed. It would have entered in Pakistan's calculas that cost of inflecting terror will be very high on Pakistan and its security establishments. If we look at the India-Pakistan relationship and think about 1980s when India faced terrible proxy terror in Punjab, in 90s, when we faced it in Kashmir and in 2000, when we faced it all over India - if we had taken hard power decisions in all these years, we could've prevented subsequent use of proxy terror by Pakistan. It all depends of the national capacity and the national will.”