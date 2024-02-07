Advertisement

Nagpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur has been declared a ‘no-drone zone’ by the Nagpur police. Not only this, the police have also banned photography and videography of the premises till March 28.

It is being said that a ban on photography, videography and flying drones has been imposed by the police citing a potential threat to the RSS headquarters, which is located in the Mahal area of the city.

The order will remain into effect till March 28, says police

In an order issued on Sunday under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje said the RSS headquarters sits in a densely populated area surrounded by hotels, lodges and coaching classes.

Due to this, the order said, individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures, and videos, or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters.

“Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos, or drone photography in the area,” she said in the order.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.

The order will remain in effect from January 29 to March 28 of this year, they said.

According to the police sources, security was tightened at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur after a bomb threat call from a an unidentified person was received. "A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb," said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre, according to news agency PTI.

Immediately after the call, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad was rushed to the spot and a thorough checking of the building was conducted but nothing suspicious was found, the DCP added.

