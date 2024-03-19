×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

The Gurugram cyber police has registered a case in connection with a social media clip publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan, officials said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Gurugram: The Gurugram cyber police has registered a case in connection with a social media clip publicising a drug with a fake testimony of Medanta Hospital chairman Dr. Naresh Trehan, officials said on Tuesday. The FIR in the matter is against "unknown persons", they said. In the video, Trehan is shown participating in a TV show and recommending an anti-obesity medicine, the officials said.

In a complaint, the hospital's assistant vice president (AVP) for marketing, Harish Aswani, said a fabricated video has surfaced on social media that contains misleading information about a medical treatment.

"The deepfake video features our CMD (chairman and managing director) Dr. Naresh Trehan, who can be seen endorsing this particular medication. Dr. Naresh Trehan is one of the most trusted clinicians in the country and this video damages the reputation of Dr. Trehan and Medanta Hospitals," he said in the complaint.

"Furthermore, it may lead to unwarranted scepticism and apprehension among patients who rely on accurate and reliable information for their medical needs," the complainant said. The officials said that the FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station (East) on Monday under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) The complainant has shared the link to the video, and on clicking it, it redirects one to a video on Facebook, they said. The matter is being probed.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

