English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Pran Pratishtha: Over 20,000 Programs Planned, Sweet Shops Record High Demand

While the surge in demand poses a challenge, it is a positive economic indicator. Traders and sweet shops have reported a significant increase in sales.

Madhurima Mishra
Pran Pratishtha: Over 20,000 Programs Planned, Sweet Shops Record High Demand
20K Programs for Pran Pratishtha, Sweet Shops in High Demand | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi : With the Ayodhya consecration ceremony firmly etched in the calendar, the craving for sweets, particularly those associated with Lord Ram, has surged, outpacing available supply. Traders, shopkeepers, and sweets sellers are grappling to meet the escalating demand, underscoring the growing popularity of this grand event.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that thousands of small and large business organizations nationwide have made extensive preparations for the grand celebration of "Mere Ram" on January 22.

Advertisement

Scheduled for January 21 and 22, over 20,000 programs are expected to unfold across the country, solidifying national unity and shared joy. In the national capital alone, more than 3,000 events are slated, with over 1,000 community kitchens distributing Prasad on January 22, enhancing the anticipated festivities.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Mr. Praveen Khandelwal shared that a meeting held on December 19 in Delhi with prominent business leaders from CAIT, National Volunteers Association, and Vishva Hindu Parishad has sparked significant enthusiasm for Lord Ram's celebrations among traders nationwide.

Advertisement

The surge in demand for Ram-associated sweets reflects the deep cultural and religious sentiments ingrained in the population.

“Shobha Yatras, Ram Chowkis, Hanuman Chalisas, and Ram Sambad programs have unfolded in various cities. The sale of Ram-related items, including models of Ram Mandir, Ram flags, Ram banners, garlands, and other Ram-related merchandise, has seen a substantial increase. Small artists have found significant opportunities due to large-scale musical events. The demand for sweets, especially those associated with Ram, has surpassed supply in the markets,” Khandelwal stated.

Advertisement

While the heightened demand poses a challenge, it is viewed as a positive economic indicator. Traders and sweet shops have reported a significant increase in sales, indicating a favorable market environment.

“CAIT initiated the 'Har Shahar Ayodhya, Ghar Ghar Ayodhya' national campaign from Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi on January 1. Since then, Delhi has witnessed over 300 Shri Ram Sambads and more than 500 Shri Ram Feris in various markets. Khandelwal also highlighted the release of a sweet melody dedicated to Lord Ram, titled 'Har Saaj Par Ram Baje,'" Khandelwal added.

Advertisement

On the other hand, community kitchens, known as 'langars,' are geared up to serve a multitude of devotees. Preparations are in full swing to ensure that everyone partakes in the communal spirit of belongingness, unity, and faith.

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories38 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement