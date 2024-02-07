Advertisement

New Delhi : With the Ayodhya consecration ceremony firmly etched in the calendar, the craving for sweets, particularly those associated with Lord Ram, has surged, outpacing available supply. Traders, shopkeepers, and sweets sellers are grappling to meet the escalating demand, underscoring the growing popularity of this grand event.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that thousands of small and large business organizations nationwide have made extensive preparations for the grand celebration of "Mere Ram" on January 22.

Scheduled for January 21 and 22, over 20,000 programs are expected to unfold across the country, solidifying national unity and shared joy. In the national capital alone, more than 3,000 events are slated, with over 1,000 community kitchens distributing Prasad on January 22, enhancing the anticipated festivities.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Mr. Praveen Khandelwal shared that a meeting held on December 19 in Delhi with prominent business leaders from CAIT, National Volunteers Association, and Vishva Hindu Parishad has sparked significant enthusiasm for Lord Ram's celebrations among traders nationwide.

The surge in demand for Ram-associated sweets reflects the deep cultural and religious sentiments ingrained in the population.

“Shobha Yatras, Ram Chowkis, Hanuman Chalisas, and Ram Sambad programs have unfolded in various cities. The sale of Ram-related items, including models of Ram Mandir, Ram flags, Ram banners, garlands, and other Ram-related merchandise, has seen a substantial increase. Small artists have found significant opportunities due to large-scale musical events. The demand for sweets, especially those associated with Ram, has surpassed supply in the markets,” Khandelwal stated.

While the heightened demand poses a challenge, it is viewed as a positive economic indicator. Traders and sweet shops have reported a significant increase in sales, indicating a favorable market environment.

“CAIT initiated the 'Har Shahar Ayodhya, Ghar Ghar Ayodhya' national campaign from Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi on January 1. Since then, Delhi has witnessed over 300 Shri Ram Sambads and more than 500 Shri Ram Feris in various markets. Khandelwal also highlighted the release of a sweet melody dedicated to Lord Ram, titled 'Har Saaj Par Ram Baje,'" Khandelwal added.

On the other hand, community kitchens, known as 'langars,' are geared up to serve a multitude of devotees. Preparations are in full swing to ensure that everyone partakes in the communal spirit of belongingness, unity, and faith.