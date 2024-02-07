English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

Pran Pratishtha: List of States Declare Holiday on January 22 | Checkout

The central government has also declared a half holiday at all central government offices and educational institutes till 2.30 pm on January 22.

Abhishek Tiwari
Ram temple
Ram Mandir illuminated ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' | Image:X/ @ShriRamTeerth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, several states and the Union Territories have declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the occasion. The government offices and the educational institutions across these states will remain closed on the consecration day. Earlier, a few states and the central government declared a half holiday at all government offices and educational institutes till 2.30 pm on January 22.

List of States

  • Uttar Pradesh, which is going to host the mega event of the inauguration of the Ram Temple is in the spotlight. To mark the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a complete holiday across the state. The CM had said that in order to ensure safety and security in the state and to ensure a smooth movement of dignitaries in the state, all the government offices and educational institutes will remain closed. He also imposed a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the state.
  • The Government of Uttarakhand has declared a complete holiday in all schools and colleges across the state. Other than educational institutes, all the government offices, industrial establishments and other institutions will observe a half holiday.
  • A complete closure on meat shops in Rajasthan has been imposed by the state government as a mark of devotion towards the sacred event.
  • The Maharashtra government has also announced a complete public holiday on January 22, where all the schools and colleges along with state government offices will remain closed.
  • The Government of Puducherry has also announced a holiday on the day.
  • Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also officially announced a public holiday in the state on January 22, recognising that this special holiday is dedicated to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
  • Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared a holiday at all educational institutions across the state encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced in the state and direction for closure of all the meat shops in the state has been given.
  • Chandigarh administration too declared a holiday on January 22 to honour the occasion.

Other than these states, a half holiday was earlier declared by governments of Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Tripura. The central government too has declared a half holiday at central government offices.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 35 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories38 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement