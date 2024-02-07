Updated January 20th, 2024 at 07:11 IST
Pran Pratishtha: List of States Declare Holiday on January 22 | Checkout
The central government has also declared a half holiday at all central government offices and educational institutes till 2.30 pm on January 22.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Ahead of the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, several states and the Union Territories have declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the occasion. The government offices and the educational institutions across these states will remain closed on the consecration day. Earlier, a few states and the central government declared a half holiday at all government offices and educational institutes till 2.30 pm on January 22.
List of States
- Uttar Pradesh, which is going to host the mega event of the inauguration of the Ram Temple is in the spotlight. To mark the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a complete holiday across the state. The CM had said that in order to ensure safety and security in the state and to ensure a smooth movement of dignitaries in the state, all the government offices and educational institutes will remain closed. He also imposed a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the state.
- The Government of Uttarakhand has declared a complete holiday in all schools and colleges across the state. Other than educational institutes, all the government offices, industrial establishments and other institutions will observe a half holiday.
- A complete closure on meat shops in Rajasthan has been imposed by the state government as a mark of devotion towards the sacred event.
- The Maharashtra government has also announced a complete public holiday on January 22, where all the schools and colleges along with state government offices will remain closed.
- The Government of Puducherry has also announced a holiday on the day.
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also officially announced a public holiday in the state on January 22, recognising that this special holiday is dedicated to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared a holiday at all educational institutions across the state encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced in the state and direction for closure of all the meat shops in the state has been given.
- Chandigarh administration too declared a holiday on January 22 to honour the occasion.
Other than these states, a half holiday was earlier declared by governments of Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Tripura. The central government too has declared a half holiday at central government offices.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 23:12 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories38 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.