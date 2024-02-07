Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the historic ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, several states and the Union Territories have declared a public holiday on January 22 to mark the occasion. The government offices and the educational institutions across these states will remain closed on the consecration day. Earlier, a few states and the central government declared a half holiday at all government offices and educational institutes till 2.30 pm on January 22.

List of States

Uttar Pradesh, which is going to host the mega event of the inauguration of the Ram Temple is in the spotlight. To mark the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a complete holiday across the state. The CM had said that in order to ensure safety and security in the state and to ensure a smooth movement of dignitaries in the state, all the government offices and educational institutes will remain closed. He also imposed a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the state.

The Government of Uttarakhand has declared a complete holiday in all schools and colleges across the state. Other than educational institutes, all the government offices, industrial establishments and other institutions will observe a half holiday.

A complete closure on meat shops in Rajasthan has been imposed by the state government as a mark of devotion towards the sacred event.

The Maharashtra government has also announced a complete public holiday on January 22, where all the schools and colleges along with state government offices will remain closed.

The Government of Puducherry has also announced a holiday on the day.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also officially announced a public holiday in the state on January 22, recognising that this special holiday is dedicated to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared a holiday at all educational institutions across the state encouraging people to celebrate the day like a festival. Additionally, a dry day has been announced in the state and direction for closure of all the meat shops in the state has been given.

Chandigarh administration too declared a holiday on January 22 to honour the occasion.

Other than these states, a half holiday was earlier declared by governments of Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Tripura. The central government too has declared a half holiday at central government offices.

