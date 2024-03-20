×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

PM Modi To Visit Bhutan From March 21-22 To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22, keeping with the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy', officials said on Tuesday..

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi
PM Modi To visit Bhutan From March 21-22 To Strengthen Bilateral Ties | Image:@narendramodi - X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22, keeping with the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy', officials said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement also said that India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill".

Prime Minister Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from March 21 to 22, it said.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'," the MEA said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will receive audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan," it said.

The prime minister will also hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, the officials said.

"India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people to people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations," the MEA said.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the statement said.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India starting Thursday, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.

During his visit, he called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

