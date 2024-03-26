×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Punjab: 143 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in Ludhiana

The Punjab excise department on Tuesday seized 143 boxes of illicit liquor here, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Punjab: 143 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Ludhiana
Punjab: 143 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Ludhiana | Image:Unsplash/Representative
  • 1 min read
Ludhiana: The Punjab excise department on Tuesday seized 143 boxes of illicit liquor here, officials said. Assistant Excise Commissioner (Ludhiana East Range) Dr Shivani Gupta said these boxes were recovered by a joint team of the excise department and police in Sherpur Kalan village.

An FIR has been registered in this case at the Moti Nagar police station, Gupta said.

In another incident, the teams seized 186 bottles of country-made liquor during checking at a check post, she said.

Gupta emphasised that the drive to stop smuggling of illicit liquor in the state would be further intensified. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 19:15 IST

