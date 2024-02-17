Punjab: AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman, Four Others Injured in Car Crash near Ghogra

Advertisement

Amritsar: AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman and four others got hurt on Saturday when their car crashed into a pole near Ghogra village, about 50 km from here, as per police reports.

Ghuman is the legislator from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. The mishap occurred while he was going to Talwara town for some events. Apart from Ghuman, his aide Shubham, guard Amritdeep Singh, driver Jassa Singh, and one Daljit Singh were also injured.



Reports added that they were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. Dr Jaswinder Singh, the senior medical officer, stated that all the injured are in stable condition. Further, the police, in their statement, said that they have already started their investigation into the incident.