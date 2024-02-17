English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Punjab: AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman, Four Others Injured in Car Crash near Ghogra

Ghuman is the legislator from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. The mishap occurred while he was going to Talwara town for some events.

Digital Desk
AAP MLA, four others injured in road accident
AAP MLA, four others injured in road accident | Image:PTI/ Representational
Amritsar: AAP MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman and four others got hurt on Saturday when their car crashed into a pole near Ghogra village, about 50 km from here, as per police reports. 

Ghuman is the legislator from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur district. The mishap occurred while he was going to Talwara town for some events. Apart from Ghuman, his aide Shubham, guard Amritdeep Singh, driver Jassa Singh, and one Daljit Singh were also injured. 

Reports added that they were taken to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. Dr Jaswinder Singh, the senior medical officer, stated that all the injured are in stable condition. Further, the police, in their statement, said that they have already started their  investigation into the incident.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

