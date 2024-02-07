Advertisement

New Delhi: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit officially stepped down from his position on Saturday, February 3. Citing personal reasons and other commitments, Purohit conveyed his resignation through a formal letter. The unexpected move has raised speculation in the political corridors. ‘Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab,’ he wrote in his resignation letter.