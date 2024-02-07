Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 14:48 IST
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons and Commitments'
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons and Commitments'
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Banwarilal Purohit | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit officially stepped down from his position on Saturday, February 3. Citing personal reasons and other commitments, Purohit conveyed his resignation through a formal letter. The unexpected move has raised speculation in the political corridors. ‘Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab,’ he wrote in his resignation letter.
Advertisement
Published February 3rd, 2024 at 14:48 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.