Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Punjab Man Held over Attempts to Vandalise of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Jammu, Investigation Underway

Local shopkeepers played a pivotal role in thwarting the attempt, capturing the youth as he wielded a hammer and raised slogans against the statue.

Gursimran Singh
Punjab Man Held over Attempts Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Jammu
Punjab Man Held over Attempts Vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Jammu | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In a disturbing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a man, identified as Sunny Azad from Gurdaspur district, Punjab, for attempting to vandalise the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Satwari area of Jammu on Tuesday.

Local shopkeepers played a pivotal role in thwarting the attempt, capturing the youth as he wielded a hammer and raised slogans against the statue. Swiftly handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Satwari, the youth, along with his friends, is now under investigation and being interrogated by the police. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

According to officials, the locals reported that the youth objected to the inscription ‘Hey Ram’ written below the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The incident occurred on the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The youth, accompanied by friends, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, having traveled from the National Capital, with the primary purpose of paying respects at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attempted act of vandalism and any possible connections the youth may have had in the region.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Raids Premises Linked to Uttarakhand Cong Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal praised by Sunil Gavaskar for Vizag Test heroics

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement