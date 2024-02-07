Advertisement

Jammu: In a disturbing incident, Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended a man, identified as Sunny Azad from Gurdaspur district, Punjab, for attempting to vandalise the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Satwari area of Jammu on Tuesday.

Local shopkeepers played a pivotal role in thwarting the attempt, capturing the youth as he wielded a hammer and raised slogans against the statue. Swiftly handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Satwari, the youth, along with his friends, is now under investigation and being interrogated by the police. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to officials, the locals reported that the youth objected to the inscription ‘Hey Ram’ written below the Mahatma Gandhi statue. The incident occurred on the 76th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The youth, accompanied by friends, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, having traveled from the National Capital, with the primary purpose of paying respects at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attempted act of vandalism and any possible connections the youth may have had in the region.

