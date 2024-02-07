Advertisement

New Delhi: With just two days left for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the holy city of Ayodhya, Republic spoke exclusively with the mandir chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj on all the rituals planned for the Pran Pratishtha [consecration] ceremony, and what can be expected afterwards. Right from the ‘Navagraha Puja' (worshipping the nine planets) to ‘Nagar-Brahman’ (taking out procession) to the ‘Moorti Sthaapna’ (idol establishment), the Acharya highlighted all the ‘Vidhiyaan’ (necessary spiritual deeds/steps) that are a pre-requisite to any idol-establishment inside a temple premises.

Speaking on the purpose behind and significance of the colour chosen for the Ram Lalla idol, the spiritual leader revealed that the Hindu holy scriptures have always emphasized that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are of ‘shyam rang' (a dark hue of complexion). “While there are deities – the idols of whom are represented in white colour – the historical significance, however, lies in the depiction of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in ‘shyam rang’, as has been described in our sacred texts”, the revered leader told Republic.

“Wherever Ram and Laxman (Lord Ram's younger brother from the epic Ramayana) went, those who witnessed their journey have stated that they observed the divine pair moving together, with Lord Ram in a dark hue of complexion and his brother, on the other hand, in fair complexion", the Acharya told Republic, adding that "This association of Shyam (dark) and Gaur (fair) is highlighted at several places where both Ram and Laxman are believed to have travelled during the ‘vanvaas’ (the 14-year-long journey through the jungles)”.

Upon their return from the jungles, when asked: “Do purush ek naari hai, pati kaun tumhaare hai? (There are two men, and only one woman: who is your husband?)", Mata (Goddess) Sita, Satyendra Das Maharaj said, responded through a 'sanket' (signal) that “the one with dark complexion was her husband”, as the names of husbands – during those times – were “not supposed to be revealed” directly.

Consequently, the intended message was conveyed by the goddess through the medium of dark complexion, and for this reason, among, others, the ‘shyam rang’ holds great spiritual significance, and that is also why the idol chosen for installation inside the newly-constructed temple in Ayodhya is of ‘shyam rang’.

"The one with fair complexion [Laxman] is our brother-in-law", Goddess Sita had said at the time, according to the spiritual leader, who also emphasized, "And that is why Lord Krishna – being dark [in colour] like our Lord Ram – is called ‘Shyam’ as well.

The face of Ram Lalla was revealed yesterday, a day after the holy idol was placed inside the Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbh Griha) of Ayodhya's Ram temple, after due procedures in the lead up to the Pran Pratishtha, including ‘aangan mein viraajmaan’, ‘pushp smaran’, ‘doodh snaan’ and ‘jal snaan’, were performed.

Standing tall at 51-inches, the idol – that depicts Lord Ram in his child form – has been sculpted by Mysuru-based renowned artist Arun Yogiraj.