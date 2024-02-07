Advertisement

New Delhi: Three days before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled to take place in the holy city of Ayodhya, Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj's wife Vijeta Yogiraj spoke to Republic about her husband's dedication towards work, the challenges he faced and how blessed the couple feels to witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment of the idol crafted by Arun being chosen for installation at the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-constructed temple, 500 years after the historic Ram Janmabhoomi Movement began.

Revealing that Arun worked [on the idol] with one eye closed, Vijeta told Republic "this is how he works". “A piece of the stone went into Arun's eyes, but luckily nothing happened”, she said. The Mysuru-based sculptor, who “wouldn't speak for days at a stretch while he was working on the idol”, has taken a vow to remain silent until the consecration ceremony is over.

Advertisement

Vijeta Yogiraj, wife of Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj joins Republic ahead of the Pran Pratishtha



Tune in for The Debate and fire in your views- https://t.co/dy7hQ1Ukqa#RamTemple #Ayodhya #RamLalla #PranPratishtha #ArunYogiraj pic.twitter.com/4eptPDp16p — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

Mentioning that the doctors treating him had advised him to take rest, but he "was still working day and night", Vijetha further stressed that Arun "is completely dedicated toward his work, and never wastes any time".

Advertisement

"It was such a big task that he had to give more than his 100 percent", a visibly-proud Vijetha told Republic, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha on Monday.

Arun Yogiraj has carved the child-like statue using the ‘Krishna Shila’ or black stone which is found near Karkala in Karnataka.

On the temple trust's earlier announcement that all the three idols will be placed inside the Mandir, Vijetha expressed joy, saying, "God has showered blessings on us as Arun's idol will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum".

Advertisement

Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan and Yogiraj were making idols at three different places using three different stones, news agency ANI had reported, quoting Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai.

The temple trust said that all 3 idols will be placed in the Mandir. But God has showered blessings on us as Arun's idol will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum: Vijetha Yogiraj, wife of Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj



Tune in for The Debate and fire in your views -… pic.twitter.com/wOHqu0cCJc — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2024

Highlighting that it was “a big responsibility” that Arun was entrusted with, Vijetha stated, “He [Arun] had to do gather a lot of knowledge to complete the job as the entire nation was looking [and counting on him], which is not an easy thing to deal with".

Republic has learnt that Yogiraj’s mobile phone has been handed over to his disciples in Ayodhya with strict instructions that he will not be speaking with anyone until the consecration ceremony is completed.

Advertisement

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance, besides several other dignitaries.

The invitations were distributed by the Ram Temple trust and around 11,000 people are expected to attend the grand event.



Advertisement