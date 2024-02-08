English
January 11th, 2024

Ram Mandir: 500-kg gold-silver plated 'nagada' from Gujarat's Dabgar community ready to be installed

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai said the drum would be installed on the Ram temple premises.

Digital Desk
Ram Lalla
Ram Lalla | Image:Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Twitter
Ayodhya: A 'nagada' (drum) weighing 500-kg arrived here from Gujarat on Thursday in a special chariot ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The 'nagada' was made by the people of Dabgar community in the Daryapur extension of Karnavati, Gujarat, the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai said the drum would be installed on the Ram temple premises. Chirag Patel, a member of the group that brought the drum here, said it is adorned with layers of gold and silver.

The drum's structure has been made using iron and copper plates, Patel said. Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Rawal sent a letter to the temple trust requesting them to accept the musical instrument. 

 

 

January 11th, 2024

