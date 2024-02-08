Advertisement

Ayodhya: A 'nagada' (drum) weighing 500-kg arrived here from Gujarat on Thursday in a special chariot ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. The 'nagada' was made by the people of Dabgar community in the Daryapur extension of Karnavati, Gujarat, the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust said.

The trust's general secretary Champat Rai said the drum would be installed on the Ram temple premises. Chirag Patel, a member of the group that brought the drum here, said it is adorned with layers of gold and silver.

Advertisement

The drum's structure has been made using iron and copper plates, Patel said. Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Rawal sent a letter to the temple trust requesting them to accept the musical instrument.