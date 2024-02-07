Advertisement

Ayodhya: Four-days ahead of the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the captivating first visuals from inside the temple was captured on Thursday. Republic Kannada team managed to capture the exquisite visuals of the temple from inside. Apart from the visual, a few exclusive images of the ‘Yagya Sthal’ have also surfaced.

An eye-catching view of the ‘Yagyashala’ at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

In these visuals, the elegance of the temple appeared to be reflecting from every bit of the temple. Whether its walls, roofs, or its floor, the glance of each part of the temple reciprocating a sense of dedication and devotion towards Lord Ram.



The Yagyashala situated on the North-east corner of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi, has been decorated for ‘Havan’ on January 22

Earlier, on Thursday, Ram Lalla idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple after all religious rituals.

Rituals being performed outside ‘Yagyashala’ ahead of installation of Ram Lalla Idol

The temple is slated to be inaugurated on January 22, after the consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries are likely to be part of the ceremony.

