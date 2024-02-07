Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:39 IST
Ram Mandir Exclusive | Watch Captivating First Visual From Inside Ram Temple
Apart from the visual, a few exclusive images of the ‘Yagya Sthal’ have also surfaced.
Ayodhya: Four-days ahead of the historic ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, the captivating first visuals from inside the temple was captured on Thursday. Republic Kannada team managed to capture the exquisite visuals of the temple from inside. Apart from the visual, a few exclusive images of the ‘Yagya Sthal’ have also surfaced.
In these visuals, the elegance of the temple appeared to be reflecting from every bit of the temple. Whether its walls, roofs, or its floor, the glance of each part of the temple reciprocating a sense of dedication and devotion towards Lord Ram.
Earlier, on Thursday, Ram Lalla idol was installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple after all religious rituals.
The temple is slated to be inaugurated on January 22, after the consecration ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries are likely to be part of the ceremony.
