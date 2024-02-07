The judges of Constitution Bench of the SC, which gave the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, were invited as state guests for Ram Mandir ceremony. | Image: Republic Tv

The five judges, who delivered the historic Ayodhya verdict of the Supreme Court of India, have been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. The judges include CJI DY Chandrachud, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

The judges of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, which delivered the historic verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (consecration) on January 22. The ceremony will take place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha guest list includes over 50 jurists including former chief justices, judges and top lawyers.