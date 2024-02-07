As the entire nation gears up for Lord Ram's Homecoming, here's a list of dignitaries who have either arrived or are on their way to Ayodhya for the event. | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Groups of devotees singing and dancing, people dressed as characters of Ramayana, homes & vehicles all decked up with colourful flowers and posters of Lord Ram were a common sight across the streets in the holy city of Ayodhya today as thousands gathered at the main gate of the Ram temple, which has been adorned with beautiful flowers as the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol approaches on January 22.

Ayodhya has been beautified and modernised ahead of the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony. Streetlights on flyovers have been decorated with artworks depicting Lord Ram, including cutouts of bow and arrow, and ornamental lamp posts are carrying designs themed on the traditional 'Ramanandi tilak'. As the entire nation gears up for Lord Ram's Homecoming, here's a list of dignitaries from all walks of life, who have either arrived or are on their way to the holy city for the grand event scheduled tomorrow.

List of VVIPs Who Have Already Arrived for Pran Pratishtha

B-TOWN CELEBS & MUSICIANS

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut

Veteran Actor Rajinikanth

Actress Shefali Shah

Actor Randeep Hooda along with his wife Lin Laishram

Actor Gajendra Chauhan

Veteran Music Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar

Actress Anushka Sharma

Renowned actor Anupam Kher

SPORTS CELEBS

Former India cricketer Anil Kumble

Star Cricketer Virat Kohli

POLITICIANS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh

SPIRITUAL LEADERS

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri

Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Expressing his excitement and happiness, Shankar Mahadevan told reporters at Lucknow airport, “The entire world is waiting for this moment, and we feel blessed that we are a part of this – the biggest event in the history of India".

"I am honoured to be here [in Ayodhya]. It (The Pran Pratishtha ceremony) is one of the biggest cultural moments that our country and we, as Indians, can experience. I am just feeling so proud being an Indian," actress Shefali Shah told news agency ANI as she arrived in Ayodhya today.

“It's a golden opportunity to be here in the holiest city for the Lord Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony”, late singer Lata Mangeshkar's nephew, Aadinath Mangeshkar told PTI, adding, "I am deeply honoured and excited about it".

"I am confident that 'Ram Rajya' will be established...PM Modi is the 'Yudhisthira' in today's time...He has delivered on his promise", Actor Gajendra Chauhan told reporters in Lucknow.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar told news agency ANI: "Change can be seen here and the credit for it goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The holy city of Ayodhya has been transformed. Tomorrow, everyone should light 'diyas' (earthern lamps) at their homes and chant Lord Ram's name".

Stating that the couple was “ very excited" to receive the blessings of Lord Ram, Randeep Hooda said, “It is not just a religious event, it is also a cultural and heritage event”.

Meanwhile, Union MoS General VK Singh, SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh and Shiwani Singh left from Delhi on SpiceJet's special flight to Ayodhya today, news agency PTI reported.

Side lanes in Ayodhya have been decorated with flowers and people were seen playing dhols, even as the main focus was on the Ram Path and Dharm Path -- the two street showpieces of what the government terms the 'Navya, Divya and Bhavya Ayodhya'.