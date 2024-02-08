Advertisement

Bareilly: As the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is nearing, the ‘Kinnar’ community in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has decided not to insist on money from the families for blessing children born on January 22. The decision from the community has come up to mark the ‘Pran Pratistha’ day and show their respect and devotion towards Lord Ram.

The community members will visit houses of the newly born babies in the city and bless them without putting any demand. They said that they will accept whatever they will be offered by the family members.

Sharda, a member of the Kinnar community, said, "We will visit the houses of the families whose children are born on the day of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the temple and sing congratulatory songs. We will not ask for ‘neg’ in the form of money or gifts from these families for blessing their newborns. However, we will gladly accept whatever they offer us," reported news agency PTI.

Kinnars to distribute 1000 lamps in Bareilly

They further said that their community members are sending five lamps to every house in the area, so that everyone can light the lamps in their homes on January 22, to mark the occasion.

“We are very fortunate to have darshan of Ram temple in our life. In the struggle that lasted about 500, many people passed away with an unfulfilled desire to see the temple of Lord Ram,” said Sharda, who pays the school fees of 5 children from underprivileged families every year.

Talking about the religious value, the community members said that when Lord Ram was going to 14 years of exile, everybody in Awadh started following him but then on his request, everyone except the Kinnars returned to Ayodhya.

The Kinnars sang hymns in praise of Lord Ram and worshiped him for 14 years near the Tamsa river. When Lord Ram returned to his kingdom, he was happy to see their devotion towards him and he gave them a ‘Vardaan (blessing)’ that if the Kinnars blessed the newborns by singing congratulatory songs, then the children would prosper in life.

Sharda further added, "Today it is by the grace of Lord Ram that we give blessings to children. After January 22, we will go to Ayodhya to have darshan of ‘Ram Lalla’."

Another community member, Naina Devi said that they will visit Ayodhya after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ and also give gifts to the children born on January 22. “If nothing else, we will at least give a marigold flower to these new born children," they said.

Saraswati Devi said that they will visit and bless children from poor families as well. “We have set a target of distributing one thousand lamps free of cost from door to door."

Another member of the community, Gauri said that they along with some friends will sing the devotional songs of Lord Ram in the trains on January 22, and will invite every passenger to go to Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony.

Standing at Bareilly Junction, Shweta said that her team will give 50 kg of marigold flowers, as an invitation to the passengers on the train for a week.

