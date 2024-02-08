Advertisement

Gangtok: A rare Tibetan brown bear has been spotted in India. The cameras of the forest department captured the rare species of bear in the forest Sikkim. It is being claimed that the particular species of the bear has been spotted for the first time in the country.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the pictures of the bear, which was captured in the high altitudes of North Sikkim.



Tibetan brown bear is also known as Tibetan blue bear

The official took to X to share the picture, saying, ''You are seeing the first ever picture of a rare Tibetan Brown Bear from India. With this one more sub-species added to the Indian biodiversity.”



Captioning the pictures on his social media handle, he further wrote, “This rare animal is documented in higher reaches of Sikkim with the joint effort of Sikkim Forest Department and WWF. So much India yet to be explored.''

The Tibetan brown bear, also known as the Tibetan blue bear, is one of the rarest subspecies of bears in the world and is rarely sighted in the wild. Only a few were sighted from Nepal, Bhutan, and the Tibetan plateau.



You are seeing first ever picture of rare Tibetan Brown Bear from #India. With this one more sub-species added to the Indian #biodiversity. This rare animal is documented in higher reaches of Sikkim with the joint effort of #Sikkim FD and WWF. So much India yet to be explored. pic.twitter.com/NvMohtXxjT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2024

This rare species of the bear is said to be different in appearance, behaviour and habitat from the more commonly found Himalayan black bear. They usually live in high-altitude alpine forests, meadows, and steppe above 4000 m and feed on marmots and alpine vegetation.

