New Delhi - Republic Day Parade: India will commemorate its 75th Republic Day this year, and the special Republic Day Parade promises to be a spectacle. In spite of the cold weather in the national capital of Delhi, people will gather in large numbers to watch the Republic Day Parade live on Kartavya Path.

The Republic Day Parade will showcase the country’s military power and also have themed tableaus from various states of India. A full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade was held in Delhi on Tuesday, January 23.

In view of the Republic Day Parade and celebrations in New Delhi, there will be traffic restrictions and diversions for the public. The city will see a surge in crowds who will be out on the national holiday and also to watch the R-Day Parade. The arrival of VVIPs in Delhi for the R-Day Parade will also pose restrictions on traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory ahead of the Republic Day 2024 Parade and celebrations in the capital.

Republic Day Parade Day and Date: Friday, January 26

Republic Day Function at India Gate - Start Time: 9.30 am IST

Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path - Start Time: 10:30 am IST.

The Republic Day Parade Route will be along Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.

Republic Day Parade 2024: Delhi Police Traffic Restrictions Advisory

Kartavya Path: Traffic will be closed from 6 pm on January 25 from Vijay Chowk to India Gate until the Republic Day Parade is over on January 26. Cross-traffic on Kartavya Path will be restricted from 10 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road until the Parade ends on January 26.

The road from C-Hexagon to India Gate will be restricted from 9:15 am on January 26 until the Republic Day Parade crosses Tilak Marg. Again, traffic will be restricted from 10:30 am on Republic Day along Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg.

The alternative routes for the public on Republic Day will be from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road to reach Mandir Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also posted alternative routes for Republic Day Parade on its X account.

Traffic Advisory



In view of #RepublicDay Celebrations on January 26, 2024, special traffic arrangements have been done. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/k93nCRwThu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 24, 2024

If you are travelling from New Delhi railway station or Old Delhi railway station from south Delhi, be sure to check the alternative routes during the Republic Day Parade.

Inter-state buses and heavy vehicles coming from Ghaziabad and heading towards Shivaji Stadium should take the National Highway-24, Ring Road and Bhairon Road. Buses coming from National Highway-24 should take a right turn on Road No.56 and and head to ISBT-Anand Vihar. Buses going to Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad, take a route from Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

Heavy vehicles from other states are not allowed to enter Delhi from 11 pm on January 25 until the Republic Day Parade ends on January 26.

Before starting out on Republic Day, please check the latest advisories and circulars for traffic issued by the Delhi Traffic Police.