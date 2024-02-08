Advertisement

Republic Day 2024 Parade in New Delhi: As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, which falls on a Friday, preparations are underway for the grand Republic Day Parade in the national capital, New Delhi. Republic Day holds immense significance in the country as it commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950.

The much-anticipated Republic Day Parade, a blend of cultural diversity and military prowess, will kick off at 10 AM from Vijay Chowk along Rajpath. Spectators eager to witness this extravaganza are expected to be seated by 9:30 AM. The parade, covering a distance of five kilometers, will culminate at the National Stadium in Delhi.

Source: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in

For those aiming to experience this unique celebration in person, tickets are available for purchase, with the booking window open until January 25. It's a rare opportunity to witness the glory and diversity of India unfold during the parade.

If you prefer watching from the comfort of your home, the Republic World Official YouTube Channel, website, and App will be streaming the parade online. Tune in to watch the complete coverage on January 26.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to buy tickets online for the Republic Day 2024 Parade in New Delhi:

1. Visit the Defense Ministry website at - www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

2. Login or create a new account.

3. Provide personal details such as name, birthdate, mobile number, etc.

4. Verify the authentication code sent to the registered mobile number (OTP).

5. Select the desired event – options include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat; for this case, choose Republic Day Parade.

6. Upload your photo and enter the required details.

7. Complete the booking process by making an online payment for the selected tickets.

Plan ahead to secure your spot for this extraordinary celebration of India's 75th Republic Day, whether in person or through the virtual experience!

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Important Guidelines for Ticket Holders

As preparations for India's 75th Republic Day Parade are in full swing, it's essential for ticket holders to be aware of crucial guidelines to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience during the event. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

Ticket Regulations:

The tickets are strictly non-transferable and non-refundable. Selling or exchanging tickets with others is not permitted.

Tickets are valid exclusively for the Republic Day 2024 Parade on January 26, 2024, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. They cannot be used for any other event or date.

Entry and Security

Entry to the venue will commence at 7:00 AM and conclude at 9:15 AM. It is imperative to arrive well in advance to undergo necessary security checks.

For security reasons, bags, cameras, mobile phones, and any electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the venue. Visitors carrying such items are required to submit them at designated counters outside the venue.

Seating and Conduct

Attendees must occupy the seat assigned as per their ticket. Changing seats or moving around during the parade is not allowed.

Participants are expected to remain seated until the conclusion of the parade and exit the venue in an orderly manner.