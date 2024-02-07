Advertisement

New Delhi: As the Nation gears up to celebrate Republic Day, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, urging people to steer clear of designated routes during the parade. The advisory outlines several restrictions and suggested alternate routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Commencing from 9.30 AM to 1 PM on Friday, January 26, the police have advised the public to avoid the parade route. The designated routes are expected to witness significant disruptions due to the Republic Day parade, and commuters are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly.

Traffic Advisory



In view of #RepublicDay Celebrations on January 26, 2024, special traffic arrangements have been done. Kindly follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/k93nCRwThu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 24, 2024

Know The Routes To Avoid

Kartavya Path Closure: No traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate starting from 6 PM on Wednesday until the conclusion of the parade.

Cross-Traffic Restrictions: Cross-traffic on Kartavya Path will be restricted from 10 PM on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road until the parade concludes.

C-Hexagon-India Gate Closure: C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 AM on Friday until the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg Traffic Restrictions: From 10.30 AM on Friday, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg will be halted in both directions. Cross traffic will be allowed based on the movement of the parade.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

The Delhi Police has also provided a list of recommended routes for commuters to navigate the city without disruption during the Republic Day celebrations. The suggested routes cover the North-South corridor, East-West corridor, and directions to key railway stations.

North-South Corridor

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

Madarsa, Lodhi Road T point-Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg

East-West Corridor

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

Ring Road-ISBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road.

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Murti Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg

Routes to New Delhi Railway Station

From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg-Panchkuian Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place-Chelmsford Road for Paharganj Side or Minto Road-Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.

From East Delhi: Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge- Rani Jhansi Flyover- Jhandewalan-D.B. Gupta Road-Sheela Cinema Road-Paharganj Bridge

Routes to Old Delhi Railway Station:

From South Delhi: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-Ring Road-Rajghat-Ring Road-Chowk Yamuna Bazar-SP Mukherjee Marg- Chatta Rail-Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.

The Delhi Police stated that while there are no restrictions for people from North Delhi heading towards New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations, commuters are advised to plan their journeys meticulously and allocate additional time to avoid delays.