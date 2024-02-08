Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Republic Day event the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Tuesday notified that the restrictions on the operations of the flights at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will be imposed. It has been informed that restrictions have been imposed on the non-scheduled flights between 10 am to 1.15 pm everyday starting from January 19 till January 25.

In view of the upcoming ‘Republic Day’ event and ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which take place on January 26 and January 29 respectively, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued by the DIAL as a security measure.

IAF, BSF, Army Aviation helicopter to be exempted from NOTAM

According to the notice, no landing or takeoff will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and General Aviation (GA) flights between 10 am to 1.15 pm. The restriction will be applicable between January 19 to January 25.

Further, no landing or takeoff will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and GA flights between 6 am to 9 pm from January 26 to January 29.

However, there will be no impact of NOTAM on the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and Army Aviation helicopter. They will be exempted from the restrictions. Additionally, state owned aircrafts or helicopters will be permitted to fly with the Governor and the Chief Minister of the state.

During the period, scheduled aircrafts with scheduled flight operators will be allowed to operate normally.

