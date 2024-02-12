Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Rozgar Mela Makes Strides: Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Distributed in Jammu & Kashmir

"These appointees will undergo further training, demonstrating the government’s dedication to enhancing skill development and ensuring job readiness."

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Rozgar Mela
Rozgar Mela | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: Prime Minister Modi's commitment to job creation has seen substantial progress, particularly evident in today's Rozgar Mela, which witnessed significant strides across India, including the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 1 lakh appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited individuals through video conferencing.

"In the valley, out of the 24 participants, 20 individuals received appointment orders, marking a substantial step towards fulfilling the promise of offering 10 lakh jobs within a year," said Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, MoS for Women & Child Development & Ayushi, at an event held at BSF headquarters in Srinagar.

He added, "These appointees will undergo further training, demonstrating the government’s dedication to enhancing skill development and ensuring job readiness."

Government jobs are crucial for fostering economic growth and social stability. There is a special focus on women's employment, with various schemes addressing their needs, from childbirth to education, including job training initiatives.

"All these efforts reflect the government’s holistic approach to empowering women and promoting gender equality in the workforce," noted MoS Home Affairs.

In regions like Jammu and Kashmir, notable progress is being made, with youth actively participating in diverse fields such as cricket, civil services, and law enforcement, contributing to the overall development trajectory of the region. The youth's engagement in the startup program highlights their entrepreneurial spirit and drive for innovation.

"The newly inducted appointees also have the opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal offering over 880 e-learning courses," informed Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai.

Industries such as tourism, horticulture, and agriculture continue to thrive, offering ample job opportunities and contributing to employment generation. These sectors not only provide livelihoods but also stimulate economic growth and regional development," he said while talking to reporters.

The Rozgar Mela, held at 47 locations across the country, is a significant step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritise employment generation. It is expected to leverage further employment opportunities and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development.

Recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs, with the new hires joining various Ministries/Departments across different sectors.

Notably, a report by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in September 2023 indicated a declining trend in the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir. The rate decreased from 6.7 percent in 2019-21 to 5.2 percent in 2021-2022, showcasing positive developments in the region's employment landscape.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

