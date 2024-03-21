Advertisement

Mumbai: Days after the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, a surveillance squad has seized more than Rs 72 lakh in cash from a car in Mumbai suburb of Ghatkopar, a police official said on Wednesday.

Two persons travelling in the car, one of them claiming to be a chartered accountant (CA), were detained and allowed to go after questioning, he said.

According to the Pantnagar police station official, the two car occupants were detained by the police and during questioning they revealed the money recovered on Tuesday night belonged to a Navi Mumbai-based realty developer.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has been roped in for investigation, he said.

Acting on a tip-off received by the district election cell's static surveillance squad, a trap was laid and a car was intercepted outside Nilyog Mall in Ghatkopar (East). The squad inspected the vehicle and found Rs 72,39,675 cash inside it, said the official.

Two car occupants Dilip Velji Nathani (52) and Atul Velji Nath (54), during questioning, claimed a Navi Mumbai-based builder had given them the cash, he said.

Dilip Nathani claimed he was an I-T practitioner, while Atul Nath said he was a CA, said the official.

The cash and the car were seized and appropriate action in the matter will be taken after investigation, he added.