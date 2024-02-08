Advertisement

New Delhi: In a gesture aimed at fostering unity and harmony, RSS National Executive member Indresh Kumar presented a 40-foot Chadar for Ajmer Dargah on Tuesday. Kumar highlighted the coexistence of different faiths in India, emphasizing that the country is a land of pilgrimages, festivals, and harmony.

The senior RSS leader asserted that India, is abode of pilgrimages, festivals, and harmony and that Ram and Khwaja coexist in the country. The RSS leader presented the Chadar to the delegation on the 812th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (R.A.)

On the occasion, he called for the unity, integrity, harmony, and amity of the nation, emphasizing the need to enhance moral values among its citizens. “India is a land of pilgrimages, festivals, and fairs, where Ram and Khwaja coexist. All festivals, he highlighted, contribute to the welfare of the less fortunate and foster brotherhood. Each celebration teaches us to reject bigotry, malice, hatred, riots, or war, emphasizing a collective desire for peace, harmony, and brotherhood,” said Kumar.

The 40-foot Chadar handed over by Indresh Kumar will be offered at Ajmer Dargah Sharif on January 13 by a 51-member team led by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch delegation.

Kumar while addressing the gathering, hailed the upcoming enthronement of Ram Lala in the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 as a historic and globally welcomed event. He announced that Muslim Rashtriya Manch workers from over 50 districts, including Jammu and Kashmir will visit Ayodhya to witness this momentous occasion at the temple's consecration.