Rusted Mortar Found And Diffused Safely In J-K Poonch District
A rusted mortar shell was found on the banks of a stream in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rusted Mortar Found And Diffused Safely In J-K Poonch District | Image:Representational
Mendhar/Jammu :A rusted mortar shell was found on the banks of a stream in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The mortar shell was spotted by a villager in the stream near a primary school in the Muglian area of Mendhar sector, they said.
Officials said a police team along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot on getting information about the shell and defused it safely.
