Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the Sandeshkhali sexual harassment allegations by several local women against Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his aides, saying that he was “shocked to see the extreme lawlessness” in the area. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the West Bengal Governor asserted that the guilty will be punished. Bose hinted at some big directives from his end on Thursday, and said that he is waiting for the reply from the chief minister.

In the exclusive conversation, the governor said, “There's extreme lawlessness that I saw there. As their ‘Rakhi’ brother, I have to ensure their wellbeing. The guilty will be punished.”

Governor hints at big action in Sandeshkhali incident

Pointing at the Governor’s report card for the people of West Bengal, in connection with the Sandeshkhali incidents, he added, “Once the report recommendation comes, I will give my directive. Wait for one more day, I will give the details of the directive. The gravity of the situation has been made clear to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I am waiting patiently for her reply.”

“It has come to light that when the victims went to file complaints, the police asked them to compromise. Atrocity after atrocity was heaped upon the women. The women also retaliated and came out on the streets. They will respond to this electorally,” CV Ananda Bose said.

Victims are ready to resist criminals, says Governor

“It is a disquieting spectre there and the mood has changed. They (the victims) are ready to resist the criminals,” he added.

The governor further emphasized, “I have made up my mind. I will be with my sisters at any cost. Once the report recommendation comes, I will give my directives. Any correspondence between me and the chief minister remains public. Wait for one more day, I will myself give the details of the directives. The gravity of the situation has been made clear to Mamata Banerjee. I am waiting patiently for her reply.”

The governor’s report read, “On receipt of complaints from various sources that one Sheikh Shajahan and a gang of antisocial elements such as Shibaprasad Hazra, Uttam Sardar and others have been harassing the people, particularly women of Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district, I visited the place on February 12, 2024. A large number of agitated women lodged their complaints with me orally and in writing on the atrocities heaped on them by the criminal gang."

"The highlights of the complaints so lodged include:

Intimidation and threats to villagers by Shahjahan Sheikh, Sushanta Sardar, Shiba Prasad Hazra, Sanju Singh, Ranju Singh, Shantanu Basu and others. Torture and sexual harassment of women when the menfolk are away. Police working hand in gloves with the rowdy elements. Grabbing land forcibly for prawn cultivation. Letting sewage into the land of those who do not agree to part with their land for the gangsters or their henchmen. Coercing the hapless villagers to withdraw Police complaints lodged by the victims to the police. The police, instead of registering complaints against the miscreants, directing the local residents to make compromises with them. The goonda elements disguised as policemen are trespassing into the victims' houses in the night,” he explained.

Reading out the report card, Bose stated, “I will read out the report that I have given to the public:

Arrest the gang leader and his henchmen immediately Constitute a taskforce and bring culprits before law Provide assistance to the victims Judicial investigation into the matter State and women's commission must act appropriately Action should be taken against errand police officers Enter into public periodic social dialogue with the villagers Take all steps to ensure transparency in governance.”

