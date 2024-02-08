Jammu & Kashmir : Ahead of Republic Day, Pakistani infiltrator nabbed on Jammu International Border by the security forces, on Tuesday. The Pakistan national was apprehended from Makwal border in Jammu. Currently, BSF is interrogating the nabbed Pakistan national to collect vital intelligence and analyze the nature of the infiltration bid. The arrested has been identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Sadiq. The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully retrieved a Pakistan National Identity Card from the individual.

More details awaited.