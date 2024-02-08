English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Security Forces Capture Pakistani Infiltrator on Jammu International Border Ahead of Republic Day

Currently, BSF is interrogating the nabbed Pakistan national to collect vital intelligence and analyze the nature of the infiltration bid.

Gursimran Singh
BSF Foils Infiltration Bid
BSF Foils Infiltration Bid | Image:Republic TV
Jammu & Kashmir : Ahead of Republic Day, Pakistani infiltrator nabbed on Jammu International Border by the security forces, on Tuesday. The Pakistan national was apprehended from Makwal border in Jammu. Currently, BSF is interrogating the nabbed Pakistan national to collect vital intelligence and analyze the nature of the infiltration bid. The arrested has been identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Sadiq. The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully retrieved a Pakistan National Identity Card from the individual.

More details awaited. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:56 IST

