New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known to be a social media enthusiast, on Tuesday shared an intriguing video of a bull named Ramu from Punjab for all its intelligence captured on camera. The Tuesday motivation shared by the industrialist on social media, grabbed a mass attention.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who never fails to treat his followers to daily motivational posts, shared the video, piquing the interest of social media viewers yet again.

Normally, human beings are considered to be the most intelligent living beings in nature. However, a few species of animals are also considered to be intelligent in many ways including gorillas. Amid the talk about intelligence of gorillas, the intelligence of a bull in the video shared by Anand Mahindra is no less than them.

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to X, to share the video saying, “If Ramu could speak, I bet he would give better advice on how to be ‘Life-Positive’ than every other self-proclaimed motivational speaker in the world.”

If Ramu could speak, I bet he would give better advice on how to be 'Life-Positive' than every other self-proclaimed motivational speaker in the world. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Cc62GtTZJp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 30, 2024

He said that the bull is a good example of how to live a positive life. The 3.56 minutes of video has grabbed the attention of the netizens after the billionaire shared the video on social media.

