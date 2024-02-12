English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 01:12 IST

Seers Gather in Prayagraj, Call For Liberating Mathura, Kashi like Ayodhya

As per information, hundreds of seers gathered at the Magh Mela and raised their voice demanding liberation of the two places.

Digital Desk
Seers gather in Prayagraj
Seers gather in Prayagraj | Image:PTI/ Representational
Prayagraj: After a court in Varanasi granted permission to the Hindu side to carry out prayers inside the cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, a gathering of seers organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj on Sunday called for liberating Mathura and Kashi like Ayodhya. Hundreds of seers gathered and raised their voice demanding liberation of the two places.

Addressing the gathering at the Magh Mela organised in Prayagraj, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, "We have talked about three temples. If the Muslim community does not abandon its claims over Kashi and Mathura, we will lay claim to all our demolished temples and eliminate our stigma."

Religious conversion and love jihad was also discussed at the gathering

He said that after the consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Muslim community should abandon their claims over Kashi and Mathura.

He was making an apparent reference to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah issue in Mathura.

"The resolution taken here never remains unfulfilled and today we all have resolved that like Ayodhya, we will also liberate Mathura and Kashi," Saraswati, who presided over the meet, said.

The gathering discussed various issues such as religious conversion, "love jihad", social harmony, and the propagation of Hinduism, he said.

"Sanatan Dharma was attacked so much, yet we survived due to the power of our religion," he said, adding the seers will discuss the issues of Kashi and Mathura soon.

VHP leader Dinesh said the organisation will work on the issues brought up by the seers and will plan its future programmes under their guidance.

 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 01:12 IST

