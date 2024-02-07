Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

Severe snowfall in Kashmir, cold wave with rainfall in these Northern States: Know Full IMD Forecast

IMD Issues Alerts for Severe Cold Wave and Heavy Rainfall Across Northern States

Moumita Mukherjee
IMD forecast
IMD forecast | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised orange and yellow alerts for severe cold wave and exceptionally heavy rainfall in multiple Northern states. The forecast includes a wet spell over the Western Himalayan Region from January 29 to February 3, with the possibility of heavy rainfall on January 30 and 31.

The weather agency also issued warnings for dense fog and severe cold day conditions, expected to persist in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the next two days and gradually improve thereafter.

As of the latest report from the IMD at 5.30 AM, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Bihar, moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD forecast anticipated moderate precipitation or snowfall in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh for the next seven days until February 3. It has also forecasted heavy precipitation or snowfall in Kashmir on January 30 and 31, and in Himachal Pradesh on January 31. Moderate precipitation or snowfall in Uttarakhand, with slight rainfall in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 31 to February 2 were also predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department, severe cold day conditions expected to persist in isolated pockets of Bihar from January 29 to 31 and in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 29. Uttarakhand to expect cold day conditions on January 29.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to witness very dense fog conditions from January 29 to 30. IMD also predicted very dense fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on January 29 and in Bihar from January 29 to 31. The weather department also forecasted dense fog conditions in Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on January 29.

The Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will likely see a continuation of severe cold wave conditions on January 29.

IMD  Temperature Forecast

  1. Anticipated increase of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures across many parts of Northwest India in the next 4-5 days.
  2. Expected rise of 3-5°C in minimum temperatures in East India in the next 3 days.
  3. Predicted rise of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures in West India in the next 3 days.

 

 

 

 

 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

