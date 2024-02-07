Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Share Phone Passcodes With Family, No Gadgets During Dinner: PM Modi To Students

PM Modi asserted that sharing the passcodes of all mobile phones in their homes with every member will help in establishing transparency.

Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi interacting with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on Monday, emphasized that technology should not be considered a burden and it should be used as an advantage. He suggested to parents and teachers that they need to create certain regulations, including implementing ‘no gadget zones in house’ and ‘no gadgets during dinner’. He even asserted that sharing the passcodes of all mobile phones in their homes with every member will help in establishing transparency.

PM Modi, while talking to students, teachers and parents during seventh edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, said that technology should not be considered a burden but it is mandatory to learn how to use it to one's advantage, reported news agency PTI.

It is mandatory to learn effective usage of technology, says PM

"Parents should formulate a set of rules and regulations in the family like no electronic gadgets during dinner and creating no gadget zones in the house. In today's world, one cannot run away from technology. It should not be considered a burden but it is mandatory to learn its effective usage," he said.

The Prime Minister suggested students educate their parents about technology being a resource for education and also recommended sharing phone passcodes within family. "This would prevent a lot of evil." The PM also advised students to monitor screen time through apps.

Interacting with the PM, Chandresh Jain, a parent from Pune, raised concerns about the intrusion of technology in students' live, while Kumari Puja Srivastava, a parent from Ramgarh in Jharkhand, asked him how to manage studies with the abundance of social media platforms to distract them.

Abhinav Rana, a student from TR DAV School in Himachal Pradesh, asked him how to beat exam stress.

"Excess of anything is bad," the Prime Minister said, comparing excess mobile phone usage with home-cooked meals which when taken in excess can lead to stomach problems and other issues, even though it is rich in nutrients. 
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

