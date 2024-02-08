New Delhi : In a gesture of communal harmony, the Sikh community in Ayodhya is set to organize a three-day 'Akhand Paath' at the Brahamkund Gurudwara in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama scheduled for January 22nd.

Advertisement

The event, emphasizing unity among diverse religious communities, reflects India's commitment to fostering harmony among various faiths. The 'Akhand Paath,' a continuous recital from the sacred Guru Granth Sahib, holds great significance in Sikh religious practices, symbolizing deep respect and devotion.

Scheduled to commence on January 19 and extend uninterrupted until January 21, this spiritual observance in Ayodhya is anticipated with enthusiasm by the Sikh community. Organizers view the 'Akhand Paath' as a symbol of respect for the forthcoming Hindu ceremony, praying for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all.

Advertisement

Sikhs from various regions are expected to participate, contributing to the smooth conduct of the consecration ceremony. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh highlighted the historical ties between Sikhs, Lord Rama, and Ayodhya. He emphasized the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's visit to the Ram Temple in 1510 and the Nihangs' presence in 1858, where they performed rituals and inscribed 'Ram' on the temple walls.

The organizers believe that the Akhand Paath is a symbol of respect and recognition of this significant Hindu event. It's a prayer for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all. By hosting this spiritual observance, the Sikh community is sending a heartening message of inclusive, unity, and mutual respect for different faiths.

Advertisement

“Sikhs from various parts of the country will participate in this event . The intent behind this meet would be to ensure that the auspicious concentration ceremony is conducted without any hitch. There is a great history of connection between Sikhs, Lord Rama and Ayodhya, The key evidence on which even supreme court relied was Guru Nanak Dev ji visit to ram temple in 1510 also Nihangs went inside ram temple in 1858 where they performed havan and wrote ram all over the wall inside the premises" said BJP national spokesperson RP Singh, who will also participate in the event.

"Before the SC verdict on Ram Temple we did organize Akhand Paath at the same Gurudwara in Ayodhya. Sikhs from Kanpur, Hyderabad, Amritsar and other parts of the country participated and prayed for Ram Temple construction. This Akhand Paath is for Pran Pratishtha, remember the word Rama has been used 2533 times in Shri Guru Granth Sahib,” he added.



Advertisement

The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 will witness the presence of VVIPs from around the world, marking a historic occasion for Ayodhya.