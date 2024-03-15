Advertisement

Bengaluru – Days after Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram cafe was rocked by a bomb blast that injured 10 people, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong paid a visit to the cafe. On Friday, Wong expressed solidarity with India and had a breakfast in the cafe highlighting how the eatery is bouncing back to action. Wong took to X, formally known as Twitter and shared some of the glimpses from his visit to the cafe after it reopened.

“Delighted to have breakfast at the reopened @RameshwaramCafe. We stand with our friends in India 🇮🇳! -HC Wong #RameshwaramCafe #RameshwaramCafeBlast,” Wong wrote on X. He also shared a photograph of his meal which comprised of dosa and filter coffee. The cafe in Karnataka reopened for customers on the morning of March 9, which was almost eight days after the explosion. The blast took place at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1. The cafe was open to the public amid tight security arrangements as customers stood in long queues outside the outlet.

Delighted to have breakfast at the reopened @RameshwaramCafe. We stand with our friends in India 🇮🇳! -HC Wong #RameshwaramCafe #RameshwaramCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/T6Tox9hNR8 — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) March 15, 2024

The staff opened the restaurant with the national anthem

Before opening the cafe, its co-founder Raghavendra Rao and all staff re-opened the place with the National Anthem. Rao told ANI that the cafe underwent renovations to ensure a safer environment for customers. "We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future. We are strengthening our security team, and are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards," the co-owner told ANI.

“We have given all CCTV footage and information to the authorities. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. ”NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening. The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep watch on the premises," he added. Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at the Rameshwaram cafe. The agency assured that the informants' confidentiality would be maintained and also released the picture of the suspect which was captured from the CCTV footage.