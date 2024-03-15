×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Singapore Envoy Visits Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to Show Solidarity After it Reopens

Days after Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram cafe was rocked by a bomb blast, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong paid a visit to the cafe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong
Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong | Image:X - @SGinIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru – Days after Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram cafe was rocked by a bomb blast that injured 10 people, Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong paid a visit to the cafe. On Friday, Wong expressed solidarity with India and had a breakfast in the cafe highlighting how the eatery is bouncing back to action. Wong took to X, formally known as Twitter and shared some of the glimpses from his visit to the cafe after it reopened. 

“Delighted to have breakfast at the reopened @RameshwaramCafe. We stand with our friends in India 🇮🇳!  -HC Wong #RameshwaramCafe #RameshwaramCafeBlast,” Wong wrote on X. He also shared a photograph of his meal which comprised of dosa and filter coffee. The cafe in Karnataka reopened for customers on the morning of March 9, which was almost eight days after the explosion. The blast took place at the cafe in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on March 1. The cafe was open to the public amid tight security arrangements as customers stood in long queues outside the outlet. 

Advertisement

The staff opened the restaurant with the national anthem 

Before opening the cafe, its co-founder Raghavendra Rao and all staff re-opened the place with the National Anthem. Rao told ANI that the cafe underwent renovations to ensure a safer environment for customers. "We are taking all the security measures to avoid such incidents in the future. We are strengthening our security team, and are also trying to have a panel of ex-servicemen to train our security guards," the co-owner told ANI.

“We have given all CCTV footage and information to the authorities. We are cooperating with them. We are very thankful to the government for helping us reopen the cafe so soon. ”NIA will soon bring the culprit before us. We have taken all precautions before reopening. The government and police have guided us on where to install more CCTVs. We will appoint one person just to keep watch on the premises," he added. Earlier this month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of  Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast at the Rameshwaram cafe. The agency assured that the informants' confidentiality would be maintained and also released the picture of the suspect which was captured from the CCTV footage. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

a few seconds ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

a few seconds ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

a few seconds ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

2 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

2 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

5 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

7 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

13 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

14 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

15 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

15 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

15 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

16 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

19 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

22 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

23 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo